The annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive with the Hermosa Beach Police Department and the American Red Cross takes place Thursday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hermosa Beach City Council Chambers, located at 1315 Valley Drive.

Battle of the Badges is a friendly competition that helps the Red Cross meet patient and hospital demand for blood. All presenting donors will receive a free T-shirt, while supplies last.

Streamline the donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete a pre-donation reading and health history questions on the day of the appointment.

To sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org, and enter sponsor code: BADGESOCAL.

For more information, contact Lt. Landon Phillips at lphillips@hermosapolice.org.

