Former school board member Barbara Zondiros was selected last week to fill the seat on the Hermosa Beach City School District's school board vacated by Monique Ehsan.
Zondiros has been in education for 25 years and has been a resident of Hermosa Beach for the last 22 of them. She currently teaches at South High School in Torrance.
Zondiros was involved in Hermosa View and Valley Parent Teacher Organization, bridge committee, and site council as a volunteer before originally being elected to the school board in November of 2007. She stepped down nearly two years later to tend to her ailing husband, who later passed away. Zondiros framed her return to the school board as coming full-circle in the years after her husband's passing.
Zondiros was selected to fill the seat following a screening of applicants and an interview during the July 10 school board meeting. Following the decision, she was immediately sworn in and finished the meeting as a full and active board member. Her partial term will run through November 2020, when the seat comes up for election.
Ehsan was elected to the school board in 2015. Her original term would have ended in December 2019, but it was extended one year after the school district voted to comply with state law SB415.