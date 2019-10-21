The City of Hermosa Beach is launching an enhanced website with a new address consistent with URLs used for other government sites, according to a statement released today.
The new site, HermosaBeach.gov, goes live on Tuesday evening at the Hermosa Beach City Council meeting. It features easier navigation and an updated design. Visitors using the old address, HermosaBch.org, will be automatically redirected to the new site.
“Our new website will increase accessibility of information and services provided by the City by streamlining navigation that reduces the number of clicks needed to reach information,” said Mayor Stacey Armato.
Armato added that city staff analyzed how the city's old site was used and redesigned to make the most frequently searched information readily available.
"But like any website, we will be constantly updating and improving as we see how the new site is used," said Armato.
Some of the enhanced features include:
- Enjoy Hermosa: A new section that includes information on events and activities and local attractions.
- Get in Touch with Us: Contacts are listed on one page, which is also easily accessed from a button on the website’s home page, and each department’s page has contact information near the top of the page, where it is easier to find.
- Easily Access the Most Frequently Visited Pages: Buttons on the website’s home page take users directly to the most frequently visited pages, including Parks and Recreation Department’s page, agendas and meetings and parking information.
- Find Information on the City’s Frequently Asked Questions: Want to host an event, find information about your property or learn how to submit a service request? Find answers to many common questions on the City’s expanded Frequently Asked Questions webpage.
- Stay Connected: Content on the City website is updated when events are scheduled, projects move forward and job opportunities are posted. The City has re-organized its e-notifications so users can go to one page to sign up to receive City news, project updates, job opportunities and the City’s monthly eNewsletter.
- Get the Latest News and Events: The website’s home page has three tabs to easily access the schedule for public meetings, upcoming community events and the latest news from the City.
The new website, while designed to be mobile friendly, may display differently on different smart phones, and some older features may not display properly on a phone according to the city.
The new site is designed to accommodate those with hearing and vision impairments who have assistive technology. However, historical documents may not be compatible with assistive technologies.