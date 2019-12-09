Here in the South Bay, snow isn’t really part of the forever-summer cities’ winter celebrations.
But everyone enjoys building a snowman, which is why Hermosa Beach’s Community Resources Department hosted its annual Sand Snowman Contest along the shoreline by 15th Street Saturday, Dec. 7.
Contestants were given two hours to construct the snowman — with coarse sand rather than soft snow.
Around 11 a.m., judges evaluated the entries and awarded them based on categories including: Hermosa Beach favorite, most unique, most traditional, best dressed and funniest.