Bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians throughout Redondo Beach are encouraged to focus on safety habits this Saturday, Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
During this time, the Redondo Beach Police Department will conduct an enforcement operation aimed at educating the public on traffic laws, rules and responsibilities, according to a statement from the agency.
Officers will look for and stop roadway users who put others at risk. These include:
- Drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, or ignoring stop signs and signals;
- Pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have right-of-way;
- Cyclists who ride on the wrong side of the road, ignore stop signs and signals, or violate other traffic laws.
In 2019, Redondo Beach police investigated 41 collisions involving bicyclists and pedestrians, including one fatality. So far this year, two injury collisions have occurred.
“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” Redondo Beach Police Motor Officer Bill Turner said. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”
Pedestrians are reminded to cross streets only at crosswalks or intersections; be aware of cars backing up; avoid darting between parked cars; make eye-contact with drivers; wear bright clothing during the day; and take advantage of reflective materials or a flashlight at night.
Drivers should always wait for pedestrians to cross the street, avoid distractions such as cell phones, and be courteous and patient.
For bike riders, helmets are required for those under 18 and recommended for all. Additionally, cyclists should always go with the flow of traffic, let faster traffic pass and use hand signals when turning or stopping.
More information is available from the California Office of Traffic Safety on its website, gosafelyca.org.