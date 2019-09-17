Manhattan Beach unveiled a vibrant refresh of the city’s Light Gate sculpture near city hall Friday, Sept. 13.
Light Gate, located at the intersection of 14th Street and Highland Avenue between the Manhattan Beach Library and the city’s civic center, now features five panels of decorative glass that exhibit a brilliant color shift through transmitted and reflected light, the city said in a statement.
“The Light Gate is a vital art piece in our city and this exciting enhancement is an example of our city’s commitment to excellence in public art,” said Mayor Nancy Hersman.
In March, city council approved the installation of the new glass—called dichroic laminated glass, the result of a collaboration between Goldray Glass and 3M Innovation—on the keyhole art piece which frames the sunset each January 27 and November 14.
“The city is happy to see the art piece restored to its novel beauty while celebrating the city’s past and inspiring future generations in the arts with such innovative techniques,” added Hersman.
Light Gate was commissioned in 2012 to mark Manhattan Beach's centennial and was dedicated Feb. 25, 2015. Public artist team Mags Harries and Lajos Heder collaborated to create the glass orb with prismatic lighting film to have "practical use as well as strong metaphoric significance."