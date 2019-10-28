Pro shop, clubhouse, restaurant at The Lakes at El Segundo Golf Course. TDB-L-TOPGOLF -- Plans five years in the making to build a high-tech Topgolf driving range at El Segundo’s municipal golf course are getting closer to reality despite outcry from residents who say it will replace affordable family fun with pricey, alcohol-fueled entertainment. But city leaders want to negotiate a better deal before it goes for a final vote next month. Photo by Brad Graverson/SCNG/The Daily Breeze/09-06-17.