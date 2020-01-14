Police officers from Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Torrance are being challenged to go bald for a good cause this month.
For every police officer who shaves his head, the Redondo Beach Police Officers Association and the Manhattan Beach-based SPIDR Tech company have pledged $25 toward childhood cancer research via St. Baldrick's Foundation.
The Vincent Annex police of Redondo Beach hosts the head shaving event on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the station at 200 Pacific Coast Hwy.
With a goal of raising up to $10,000, local volunteers will go bald in exchange for donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Members of the community also can contribute by going to the “Redondo Beach Police Defying Kids Cancer” web page.
St. Baldrick’s was chosen for this benefit because of its mission of providing grants for research on childhood cancer treatments.
For more information, call Bradley McGill at 310-379-2477 or send an email to BradleyMcGill@redondo.org. Or leticia.morales@redondo.org.