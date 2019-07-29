Some of the biggest names in music, television and film, from Taylor Swift to the Jonas Brothers to Robert Downey Jr., will converge in Hermosa Beach Sunday, Aug. 11, for the Teen Choice Awards.
Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and Manhattan Beach residents will get first shot at the free “locals only wristbands” when they will be available first come, first served, Thursday, Aug. 8 and Friday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the east side of the Hermosa Beach Community Center at 710 Pier Ave.
An adult must be present at the time of the wristband pickup and have proof of residency. There is a four wristband limit per adult.
The local wristband holders will have access to a preferred “locals only” standing area to view the show.
“We all believed if we do it right it would be an amazing event in Hermosa, namely because the opportunity that it provides for our local youth to have a special event essentially just for them in Hermosa Beach,” said Mayor Stacey Armato.
According to producer and Manhattan Beach resident Bob Bain, for those who can not make it to the Community Center Thursday or Friday or do not live in the beach cities, general audience wristbands can be applied for at teenchoice2019.com. There will be more than 6,000 general admission wristbands available.
Only people who have the wristbands can enter the Teen Choice Awards.
Bain said there is “absolutely no way of knowing” if they will run out of wristbands.
“There is nothing we can do to prevent people who don't get wristbands from trying to watch the show from down the beach, but sections of the fencing will have wind screens for a variety of reasons,” Bain said. “So the best way to ensure that you can see the event is to get into the actual parameter with a wristband.”
The awards show takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11. It will be aired 8 to 10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX.
Taylor Swift will receive the first-ever “Icon Award” and the Jonas Brothers will receive the “Decade Award.”
Other celebrities are expected to appear including nominees Robert Downey Jr. and Jessica Alba. Some of the top nominees in various categories include “Avengers: Endgame,” “Riverdale” and Lil Nas X.
The Teen Choice Awards have been handing out surfboard trophies since the event was started by Bain 21 years ago. The first two shows took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, followed by years at the Universal Amphitheater, the Galen Center and at the Forum. Challenges of switching to a beach venue have been “massive,” according to Bain.
“It was intended to capture the Southern California beach lifestyle, which is the reason that the surfboards are the trophy,” said Bain, whose Bob Bain Productions has produced numerous shows, from the Critics' Choice Awards to Trevor Noah specials. “It is fitting that finally after all these years we get an opportunity to stage this where I always felt it should be, which is outside on the beach in Southern California. But that requires a completely different logistical approach for all the obvious reasons.”
Spyder surf shop owner Dennis Jarvis connected Bain to city officials last year and because Hermosa Beach owns its own beach, the approval process was more streamlined.
“We tried to do this show many times on the beach in Santa Monica and in Malibu, but that was not possible,” Bain said. “The county does not allow these types of events between Memorial Day and Labor Day, but that's not a problem with the city of Hermosa.”
Armato said the city is encouraging attendees to walk, bike, skate or skateboard to the event. A bicycle corral will be set up on Hermosa Avenue, south of the Pier Avenue, and a ride-sharing drop-off and pick-up points will also be available near downtown.
Armato said the city has worked with the production company and Fox on a regular basis to create a smooth event and the city is no stranger to large events like summer concerts, Fiesta Hermosa and the AVP.
From Monday, Aug. 5 to Monday, Aug. 12, public parking lots, city streets, the pier and the Strand might be impacted with the movement of equipment and infrastructure. There will also be street closures and traffic detours on Aug. 11.
“We're taking extra precautions, but Fox has a budget that allows us to make sure they have secured enough remote parking with shuttles to take people back and forth, enough security detail downtown,” Armato said. “They've been so nice to work with and very receptive to our suggestions although we recognize that there will no doubt be an impact in Hermosa Beach on that day.”
Armato said besides the benefits for local youth, she believes the event will be a contributor to the local economy by attendees, or those dropping them off, eating at a local restaurant or shopping.
“We want them to hang out and shop spend some money and really enjoy our little beach town,” Armato said.
The national audience will also see the “best features of our beach lifestyle,” including “beach volleyball, surfing, our healthy active lifestyle and our gorgeous beach,” Armato said.
For more information, visit hermosabch.org/teenchoice2019.