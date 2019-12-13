Mickey's Deli in Hermosa Beach has named a sandwich after Eric Stevens, the South Bay ex-NFL player turned firefighter who is battling ALS, a fatal neuromuscular disease.

Stevens, according to a spokesperson for the deli, grew up with owner Mickey Mance and designed his own sandwich whenever he visited the deli. Now, until the end of December, Mikey's will donate 100% of the sales of The Steven's Nation's Turkey Pesto Sandwich to Team Stevens Nation.

The sandwich consists of turkey, tomato, fresh mozzarella cheese, a mixture of olive oil, garlic and homemade pesto spread all on a toasted roll, topped with fresh basil.

A regular size is $9.95 and a large is $11.95.

Since Stevens' story has been told on local news outlets, on the Ellen show and at a Rams football game, the family has raised more than $700,000 of its $1 million GoFundMe goal.

Mickey’s Deli is located at 101 Hermosa Ave. in Hermosa Beach. For more information visit www.mickeysdeli.com

 

 

