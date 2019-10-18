If one note rang clear during Thursday evening’s the Best of Manhattan Beach Awards it was Manhattan Beach’s love for Skechers.
The company took home three of the 13 awards voted upon by the public at the ceremony held at Westdrift Manhattan Beach.
“We love the community. We think global. We act local,” Skechers president Michael Greenberg said while accepting the Best of Manhattan Award. “We opened in Manhattan Beach with the desire never to leave … We stayed focused on staying in this community and the heck off the 405 Freeway.”
Skechers also took home the Affair to Remember Award and the Pay it Forward Award. The annual Pier to Pier Friendship Walk has raised $11 million and is on track to raise another $2 million this month for children with special needs, schools and college scholarships according to the company.
Other winners from the night included Tabula Rasa Essentials for Woman-Owned Business, {pages} a bookstore for Shop MB and GROW for Small and Mighty.
“This means a lot to us. We actually almost closed our doors in June,” GROW owner Barry Fisher explained. “We’ve had a few competitors come in our market … but we’ve been bouncing back, and it’s because of people in this community.”
Janne Kouri, president and founder of Next Step Fitness, was awarded the Bob Meistrell Local Legend award, which was created in memory of Body Glove Co-Founder Bob Meistrell. The award recognizes an extraordinary individual for a lifetime of work to improve the community of Manhattan Beach. Kouri rode his wheelchair across the county in a 'Ride for Paralysis' to raise awareness about health care issues facing the disabled.
Lilly Swardstrom of PixelFish took home the Chamber Member of the Year award.
Here's a complete list of winners:
Woman-Owned Business: Tabula Rasa Essentials — Maureen McBride
Shop MB: {pages} a bookstore — Linda McLoughlin Figel
Small and Mighty: GROW — Barry and Kathy Fisher
Home Sweet Home: Palm Realty Boutique — Brett Zebrowski
Eco-Friendly (environmentally conscious organization): Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach — GM Jeffrey Modaff and owners Michael and Andrea Zislis
Healthy: Yoga Loft — Justin Randolph and Greg Cicchino
Who Called the Doctor: Torrance Memorial Urgent Care — Judith Gassner
Show Me the Money: Chase Bank — downtown Manhattan Beach — Bettina Traverso
Dine MB: The Strand House — Chef Austin Cobb and Michael Zislis
Affair to Remember: Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk — Michael Greenberg and Robin Curren
Making a Difference: Manhattan Beach Education Foundation — Executive Director Hilary Mahan
Pay it Forward: Skechers — Michael Greenberg
Best of Manhattan: Skechers — Michael Greenberg