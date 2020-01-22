Customers who promise not to drink and drive at Hennessey's Tavern in Manhattan Beach will soon get discounts on their bills.
Hennessey's initiative, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, is part of The Utopian Society Project's DUI Prevention Program. The organization supports and raises awareness for public safety, said Gabriela Fischer, founder of The Utopian Society Project.
Per fliers that will be posted in the establishment, one patron from a party must identify themselves as the designated driver, Fischer said, or groups in which everyone is drinking will have to prove they are taking a taxi or ride-share home.
There were roughly 120 DUI arrests made in Manhattan Beach in 2019, said Tim Zins, city PIO and community affairs sergeant, by email. It's an unofficial number, Zins added, because the uniform crime report is not yet released.
This is the program's first time touching Manhattan Beach, Fischer said. The partnership sparked when Fischer told her neighbor, Christian de la Haza, general manager of Hennessey's, about the initiative.
"I think it was meant to be," Fischer said of the coincidence.
On the first night, Hennessey's will offer 50% off appetizers, de la Haza said, and give 20% off a party's entire bill—excluding alcohol—moving forward.
As of now, he added, the intention is to encourage a designated driver, but if a party arrives and leaves in an Uber, Lyft or taxi, it the establishment may include alcohol on the discount in the future.
The Utopian Society Project, Fischer said, is also working on getting key chains or other gifts to leave at the restaurant for customers to take home.
"I think it's going to be an incentive for people to be smart about (drinking and driving); there's no excuse not to take Uber," de la Haza said. "We're giving an appreciation, a more encouraging reason why you should take a ride or have a designated driver."
They are "our customers; we've got to take care of them and give back," de la Haza said. "Especially at the new year and with the Super Bowl coming up, we wanted to see what we can do" to ensure our customers' safety, he added.
The Utopian Society Project started the DUI Prevention Program with its other South Bay partner, Truxton's in Torrance, in November, Fischer said, but the society does not plan to stop there. At Truxton's, designated driver's get $10 off their bill, she added, and parties who call a cab or ride-share will get $10 off next time they visit.
"We hope when other restaurants see it, they'll want to be on board and get taxi companies (to offer) free or discounted transportation for people who ride, rather than drive drunk," Fischer said.
Fischer's organization started adopting traffic safety programs in September, she said, has been working with public safety initiatives for two years, and has performed random acts of kindness since its 2015 inception.
If you go
The Utopian Society Project will present a certificate of appreciation to the restaurant and bar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Hennessey's is at 313 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach.