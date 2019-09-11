The 6th Annual Best of Manhattan Beach Awards, hosted by the city's chamber of commerce, will return to the city Oct. 17th.
The community is invited to cast votes for favorite local businesses in several categories starting Sept. 12 through Sept. 26, according to Chamber of Commerce President Kelly Stroman.
“We had a record number of nominations during the open write-in period and look forward to the public voting for the very best during the final vote period," said Stroman. "All business owners work hard and pride themselves in making a difference for their customers and in the community, so it is extremely gratifying for each one to receive this type of recognition from their customers and peers."
"Every category has a nice mix of new business and those names that have been familiar year after year," she added.
There will also be two categories not open to a public vote: the new Chamber Member of the Year Award and the Bob Meistrell Local Legend Award.
The Chamber Member of the Year award has not yet been announced.
The Bob Meistrell Local Legend award—which was created in in memory of Body Glove Co-Founder Bob Meistrell and recognizes an extraordinary individual for a lifetime of work to improve the community of Manhattan Beach—will be awarded to Janne Khouri, a South Bay man who rode his wheelchair across the county in a 'Ride for Paralysis' to raise awareness about health care issues facing the disabled.
Previous recipients include Bob Meistrell, Retired LA County Supervisor Don Knabe, Judy & John Peetz and Darrell Sperber.
As for the other categories, a "Meet the Finalist" reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 10 at First Republic Bank at 601 N. Sepulveda Blvd. and the award ceremony will be from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the westdrift Manhattan Beach Autograph Collection Hotel at 1400 Parkview Ave.
To vote or reserve space at the awards ceremony, visit the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce website.
Who will win? Its anyone’s guess, according to Stroman.
"One thing is certain… you have the power to vote, so please do vote for those who you think are exceptional and deserve the top nod in each category," she continued. "We hope to see the public turn out to support their favorites and cheer them on at the ceremony.”
Here are the four finalists in each category:
WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS - presented to an outstanding Manhattan Beach business which is independently owned and operated by a female or females. The enterprise must be at least 51-percent owned by one or more women and one or more women must oversee its day-to-day business operations.
Always Best Care Senior Services
Blink Studio
Ripe Choice Catering
Tabula Rasa Essentials
SHOP MB - recognizes a “brick & mortar” retail sales type of business located in Manhattan Beach that consistently demonstrates outstanding customer service and satisfaction in all aspects of the day-to-day business operation.
Gum Tree Manhattan Beach
{pages} a bookstore
Right Tribe
Tabula Rasa Essentials
Previous winners in this category include: {pages} a bookstore, Manhattan Meats
SMALL AND MIGHTY - recognizes a small independently owned/locally operated Manhattan Beach business for its quality customer/client service, ethical business practices, community involvement and the special flair it brings to the local business environment.
GROW
Homie
Ripe Choice
The Graphic Element
Previous winners in this category include: Trilogy Spa, Two Guns Espresso, GROW
HOME SWEET HOME - presented to a Manhattan Beach-based individual or business within the real estate, mortgage, escrow, or title profession who promotes excellence in service and ethics while providing quality assistance to their clients.
Altamura Group
Caskey & Caskey
Palm Realty Boutique
The Hobin Company
Previous winners in this category include: Matt Morris Development, Jack Gillespie, David Curry, Jennifer Caras
ECO FRIENDLY (ENVIRONMENTALLY CONSCIOUS ORGANIZATION) - recognizes an organization based in Manhattan Beach that exemplifies environmentally sustainable operations through their normal course of business and in the day-to-day operations. This organization executes initiatives that exemplify outstanding environmental stewardship, commitment to the enhancement, preservation and protection of the environment through efforts such as reducing waste, reducing energy use, and implementing new environmentally friendly technologies.
City of Manhattan Beach
Go Gently Nation
Homie
Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach
HEALTHY LIVING - recognizes an individual, business or organization in Manhattan Beach that dedicates time and energy towards helping others enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle.
Beastie 24-7
Fit On Studios
The Well Studio
Yoga Loft
WHO CALLED THE DOCTOR - recognizes a medical professional or licensed medical establishment, in Manhattan Beach, that goes above and beyond the call of duty to serve, assist, and make a difference in their patients’ lives.
Kia Sinay/Pacific Acupuncture
Manhattan Beach Dental Solutions
Manhattan Dermatology
Torrance Memorial Urgent Care
SHOW ME THE MONEY - recognizes a Manhattan Beach individual or business in the banking, wealth management, and/or financial advisory role that provides exemplary service and enhances the economic health of its clients.
Chase Bank-Downtown Manhattan Beach
Dave Harris/Harris & Associates
Kinecta Federal Credit Union
Union Bank-Manhattan Village Shopping Center
Dine MB - recognizes a favorite chef, restaurant or catering company that creates unforgettable, irresistible and delicious culinary options in Manhattan Beach.
Love & Salt
M.B. Post
Slay Steak & Fish House
The Strand House
Previous winners in this category include: Fishbar, Chef David Le Fevre, The Strand House, Fishing w/Dynamite
AFFAIR TO REMEMBER - recognizes a Manhattan Beach event that cultivates broad-spectrum community spirit, engagement, and instills the values of Manhattan Beach.
Manhattan Beach Hometown Fair
Manhattan Wine Auction
Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk
Sunset Beach Party
Previous winners in this category include: Holiday Fireworks, Hometown Fair
MAKING A DIFFERENCE - acknowledges the tremendous value and benefit brought to the community by a non-profit organization and its amazing volunteers, based in Manhattan Beach. This organization is known for making Manhattan Beach a better place.
MBEF
Neptunian Woman’s Club
Puttin’ On Productions
Soroptimist International Manhattan Beach
PAY IT FORWARD – recognizes a business with a record of exceptional generosity, and that has gone above and beyond through partnerships with a variety of organizations in Manhattan Beach. Through this dedication to the community, it has left a lasting impact on the city.
Manhattan Beach Toyota
Shade Hotel Manhattan Beach
Skechers
Zislis Group
Previous winners in this category include: Chevron, Skechers, Manhattan Village Mall
BEST OF MANHATTAN - distinguishes the very best of business in Manhattan Beach. It is presented to a business that has a significant presence in the city, excels in quality customer/client service and is a leader in employment creation. The recipient also exemplifies excellent citizenship in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has a culture that enhances the lives of its employees.
Beastie 24-7
Manhattan Beach Dental Solutions
Skechers
Zislis Group
Previous winners in this category include: The Zislis Group, Skechers, Fresh Brothers