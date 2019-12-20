There was plenty of cheer Saturday evening, Dec. 14, when Santa Claus lit up El Segundo’s Candy Cane Lane.
Riding on a city fire engine, Santa strolled along East Acacia Avenue and used Christmas cheer to bring the lights decorating houses to life, an annual spectacle residents have enjoyed for 70 years.
Candy Cane Lane is not the name of the street, but it has been the Christmas alias for a small section of El Segundo for seven decades.
After a rise in popularity in recent years, police began closing off traffic to the 1100 block of Acacia Street in 2017 to control the crowds.
For those who missed the opening night, Candy Cane Lane will keep the lights on every day from 7 to 9 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 23.