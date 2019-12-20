A new law banning all restaurants from automatically giving customers plastic straws goes into effect today in the city of Los Angeles. The start of the law was intended to coincide with Earth Day. It affects restaurants with 26 employees or more and will impact all restaurants by October 1st. The council in December also directed the Bureau of Sanitation to report back regarding the feasibility of phasing out single-use plastic straws by 20-21 (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)