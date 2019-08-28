The Redondo Beach Police Department will be conducting a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Friday, Aug. 30, at an undisclosed location within the city limits between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Redondo Beach Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI Doesn't Just Mean Booze.” If one takes prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2017, 1,120 people were killed in alcohol involved crashed on California roads. Since Jan. 1, 2018, Redondo police have investigated 93 DUI collisions which have resulted in 26 injuries.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.