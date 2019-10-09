Cancer Support Community-Redondo Beach held its 17th annual Girls Night Out fundraiser last wedk at Comedy & Magic Club and reported net proceeds of $190,000.
Organizers reported 600 attendees at the three-night, women only event that is a major source of revenue for support programs for cancer patients and their families.
“We are so pleased that Girls Night Out continues to be a success each year,” said Joey Shanahan, CSCRB interim executive director. “We owe a good part of this success to our sponsors whose support for this event was record breaking this year. We also deeply appreciate the generosity of our auction donors, and all the ladies at Girls Night Out who give from their hearts to make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”
Girls Night Out extended beyond the pink theme this year to recognize the many types of cancers that touch the lives of women. Attendees were invited to wear the color and/or ribbon that represents the cancer awareness month of their choice.
Speaker Nohea Avery shared the story of her two children diagnosed last year at ages four and six with a rare brain cancer within two weeks of each other.
“Parenting is hard enough, but trying to parent and support your children while they are both battling cancer, it felt impossible," said Avery. "CSCRB has given me the tools as a parent to help cope with our struggles and help communicate with our children. It has offered them a place where they can express themselves in a nonthreatening, nonjudgmental and safe atmosphere. The kids can just be kids while they are there…and to find out that the services at CSCRB are free of charge was a blessing to us.”