After he retired from the aerospace industry and real estate, Dave Prentice was looking for something to do. So he combined two things he liked, people and books, and opened Dave's Olde Book Shop in Manhattan Beach in 1994.
After more than 25 years and a move to Redondo Beach in 2008, Prentice continues to sell everything from paperback novels to antique books.
“I wanted a bookstore where anybody could come in and find a book,” Prentice said. “No matter what your interest, we have a book for you.”
Prentice said when he decided to open a bookstore, he went to numerous estate sales, or any place he could find good books, and bought more than 10,000 titles.
“I cleaned out the double garage completely and lined it with shelves very close together and built the store up before I rented the property,” Prentice said.
His first location was on Sepulveda Boulevard in Manhattan Beach, but Prentice eventually moved to his current location at 2123 Artesia Blvd.
To celebrate 25 years of business, Prentice commissioned a mural by Debbie Fermanian, which features depictions of Sherlock Holmes, Frankenstein and a young child reading as well as a bookcase and a “romantic scene.”
Prentice said his biggest customers—and his favorites—are mystery and romance readers.
“It's better than self help books honestly,” said Prentice of reading mystery novels. “They (readers) get a take on different people's views of dealing with crises situations, which a lot of people don't have. They don't know how to deal with it. But if you read a lot of mysteries, you're reading about people dealing with crises all the time.”
Dave's Olde Book Shop has also been a shooting location for the Sylvester Stallone film “Reach Me,” the web series “Books,” Japanese educational videos and a music video featuring G.E.M., a pop act from China.
For more information, call (310) 793-1300.