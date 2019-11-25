Wolf & Shepherd, a footwear brand based in El Segundo, recently launched a new line of business casual shoes called the Crossover with Steve Nash to benefit the NBA Hall of Famer's foundation, which provides resources for children to lead healthy lifestyles.
Thirteen percent of all sales will benefit the foundation.
“It’s so exciting to see this collaboration come to life, and hear such a positive response to it from the first people to wear them,” said Nash, who lives with his family in Manhattan Beach. “They’re great shoes, but there’s also so much meaning in them for me in the support they’ll lend to kids and families through my foundation. Wolf & Shepherd has really done an amazing job, and I can’t wait to see how this grows.”
Wolf & Shepherd founder Justin Schneider said the Crossover shoes, a “blend of comfort and aesthetic,” come in three colors and took more than a year in the design process.
The number 13, Nash's number he wore throughout his career, is incorporated throughout the design of the shoe. Nash wore the number with the Phoenix Suns and the Dallas Mavericks until he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the last two years of his long career. The number 13, worn by Wilt Chamberlain, had already been retired by the Lakers.
Schneider said the shoe's design has a clean sophisticated style and can be worn with board shorts or a suit.
“We're looking to start making shoes that are a blend of classic style and performance,” Schneider said. “So as we launch these categories, the hybrids. It is literally that meshing of sneaker bottom and dress shoe. We thought: 'why don't we launch the Crossover with Steve Nash, who happens to be the best guy crossing over on the court?'”
At $269 a pair, 13 percent of the sales will go to Nash's foundation. They plan to launch three new colors early next year.
Wolf & Shepherd has two store locations, its flagship store at the Westfield Century City Mall, and a recently opened location in New York City.
For more information, visit wolfandshepherd.com.