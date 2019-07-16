The Pacific Stranded owners Daniel Inez and John Hudson established business on Hermosa Avenue a couple years ago. The success from predominantly being an online-based business has allowed them, for the first time ever, to open their doors to the public.
Now customers can see firsthand the array of items for purchase in person. Art work, street signs, pennants and pillows are just some of the pieces that greet customers upon entering.
Everything is made locally.
Maureen Hunt and chamber staff were on-hand to perform the ribbon cutting ceremony. Mayor Stacey Armato, Mayor Pro Tem Mary Campbell and chamber board member Manny Serrano attended to give their support, in the company of numerous friends and family.
The Pacific Stranded is located at 901 Hermosa Ave., Suite K, in Hermosa Beach.
Visitors can enter on the south side of the building.
For more information, visit thepacificstranded.com.