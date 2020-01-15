Collecting sports cards is a Jaspersen family tradition.
In 1963, Mike Jaspersen's father started collecting 1933 Goudey baseball cards. That was nearly 20 years before Mike opened his own sports card store in Long Beach.
“I saved all the cards, I saved all the wrappers. I was fortunate my mom didn't throw them away,” Mike said. “That how I opened up my first shop in 1982. I had all the inventory.”
With Jaspy's Case Breaks, which celebrates its grand opening in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Jan. 25, Jaspersen and his son Nick take card collecting into the internet streaming age.
While Jaspy's brick and mortar store features sports and non-sports cards and other collectibles, the duo hosts live streaming case breaks for collectors around the country and the world.
“Say if you're a big Lakers fan and you don't really care about the other teams, you just want the Lakers cards in the case,” said Nick. “Instead of buying the whole case, you can buy a share of the Lakers in the case break we do. We open all the boxes and packs so any Lakers cards that come out of the boxes and case you get in the mail. We sort them out and within a couple of days mail them.”
The case breakers, including Nick, open the boxes live so the buyers can join in the excitement of the hunt of a valuable autograph or a rookie card. For the higher end cards, Nick said the case breaks allow those who can't afford an entire case to get in on the fun.
“We try to divide it into as many lots as possible so it's affordable and as many people who want to get in can,” Nick said.
Mike said case breaking has allowed the hobby to revive itself. Companies such as Topps, Donruss and Fleer use to produce million of cards, diluting their value.
“In the 80s and 90s there were a lot of shops and then they just went away, they couldn't survive the internet,” Mike said. “The inventory they had wasn't going up in value because so much was printed of it. Now because of all the autographs and relics, the production levels have to stay small.”
Mike eventually sold his first shop and went to work for Beckett, a sports card collectible publication, and Topps, an iconic producer of sports cards.
Then, five years ago he came out of semi-retirement and went back into the card business with Nick. They opened Jaspy's in the Information Technology Center in Redondo Beach because of its high speed internet.
While they had a small store in Redondo Beach, the Hermosa Beach location features a much larger variety of collectibles, dating mostly after 2012. The location is also home to its live streaming case breaking, which takes place seven nights a week, eight hours a day.
The pair has posted thousands of videos on YouTube.
The Jan. 25 event features PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator) authentication and grading, athlete appearances, and other festivities.
Mike said he hopes to make Jaspy's a destination for tourists, but also a local hangout as well for the sports memorabilia collector. The only other sports card seller in the area is South Bay Baseball Cards in Lomita, which specializes more in vintage cards.
Jaspy's is located at 1402 Pacific Coast Highway.
For more information, visit JaspysCaseBreaks.com.