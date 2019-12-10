Lynn Kleiner founded Music Rhapsody in 1983 and the longtime music educator recently published the book and music collection, “Holiday Songs and Winter Adventures,” which features vocals by some of her students, from pre-school through elementary age.
“Holiday Songs and Winter Adventures” is the eighth collection of books and CD's that feature activities and recordings that are fun and educational, according to Kleiner. Featuring a CD with 18 songs, the accompanying book includes curriculum and instrumental accompaniments for parents and teachers and holiday songs for concerts and special events.
Music Rhapsody will be hosting its annual Holiday Concert and Open House Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Joslyn Community Center, located at 1601 N. Valley Drive in Manhattan Beach.
Many of the songs on the CD are winter-based, according to Kleiner, but also include holiday songs for Thanksgiving like “Turkey Song.” There are also traditional songs such as “Over the River and Through the Woods” or “Up on the Housetop.”
“Everybody has their own traditions, so we can easily do winter concerts," Kleiner said, "or songs in this collection can be perfect for event January or February as well.”
Kleiner has taught music for more than 40 years. She founded Music Rhapsody in response to cuts in music programs in the 1980s. Since then, Kleiner and her teachers have provided music programs for youth in schools, daycare centers and community centers.
Music Rhapsody customizes its events for a specific school's environment, said Kleiner.
“One day you're in a Christian school; one day you’re in public school; one day you're in a Jewish school,” Kleiner said. “Everybody has their own requests and their own way to do anything. It's a festive time (when) everybody loves singing.”
For more information, visit musicrhapsody.com.