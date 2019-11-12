Beach Cities Optometry, with the help of the Los Angeles Kings, the Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce and city officials, unveiled a mural dedicated to the hockey team that many in the South Bay have adopted as their own.
The mural by artist Shane Jessup, with Tim Cleary, was recently celebrated with a ribbon cutting. Owners Dr. Martin Melendrez and Dr. Robert Stahl have been huge Kings fans for years and said they jumped at the chance to have a Kings mural on their building at 1103 Highland Ave.
“We respect and appreciate the entire organization,” said Stahl, who has been a Kings season ticket holder. “They are really first class.”
Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kelly Stroman said the Kings had contacted her nearly two years ago, wanting a mural in Manhattan Beach. Because she knew the owners were fans, and the fact they owned their own building, she contacted the owners.
“It was a perfect match made in heaven,” Stroman said.
Kings COO Kelly Cheeseman said the organization's goal is to be part of the fabric of the community.
“We look for murals like this to last in the community forever,” Cheeseman said.