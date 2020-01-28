One hundred industrious South Bay residents will obey the cow's command to 'Eat Mor Chikin' this week.
People who live close to the Chick-fil-A restaurant opening in El Segundo on Thursday, Jan. 30 will have the opportunity to win free chicken meals for a year, according to a news release from the Atlanta-based fast food chain.
The restaurant, at 740 N. Pacific Coast Highway in El Segundo, will have a “red carpet roll-out” beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. The new stand-alone restaurant is just south of the 105 freeway, a short drive from LAX.
The first 100 guests to register will become eligible to win 52 meals consisting of a Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich, a medium order of waffle fries, and a medium beverage.
If there are more than 100 people in line, a drawing will be held at 8 p.m. for those who stick around.
Some Chick-fil-A restaurants have overnight campouts instead of red carpet events, including locations in Riverside and Lake Elsinore last year.
There are several rules for wining First 100 prizes, including residing within certain ZIP codes.
ZIP codes for El Segundo are 90045, 90094, 90245, 90250, 90260, 90266, 90278, 90292, 90293, 90301, 90302, 90303, 90304, and 90305.
Chick-fil-A El Segundo is a single-story 4,996 square foot restaurant that seats up to 118 people with an entrance off Maple Avenue.
The building replacing a FedEx employees credit union and adjacent parking structure.
The fast-food chain is also opening another location within Westfield Santa Anita shopping mall in Arcadia, on the north end of the first level. It’s near the food court but has its own dining room.
ZIP codes for Westfield Santa Anita are 91006, 91007, 91016, 91024, 91107, 91775, and 91780.
To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s opening rituals, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.