The Downtown Hermosa Business Association celebrates the holidays beginning Friday, Nov. 29, with Black Friday.
The DHBA will celebrate AMEX's Small Business Saturday on November 30, and the Holiday Tree Lighting festivities on Dec. 7. Beginning Nov. 29, downtown Hermosa Beach businesses will have extended late hours. Holiday specials and free parking will be available through Christmas.
The DHBA was formed in 2018 to unite businesses along Upper Pier Avenue, Hermosa Ave and Pier Plaza and create awareness to what they collectively have to offer in Downtown Hermosa.
DHBA works closely with the city and the Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce, bringing together more than 50 downtown Hermosa Beach retail shops, gift stores, restaurants and service businesses for its holiday campaign aimed at South Bay locals to choose Downtown Hermosa as a shopping and dining destination this holiday season and all year round.
"Downtown Hermosa has some of the best shopping and dining in all of Los Angeles and the only coastal destination in all of California predominately featuring non-chain, locally owned shopping and eating establishments," said Brian Cooley, co-founder of Wicked+, A General Store and of Beach & Beverly, both of which he co-owns along with his brother Colin. "And on behalf of all of our local businesses we are so grateful for those from Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, El Segundo, Torrance, Redondo and beyond that choose to shop locally and make Hermosa their go-to for holiday shopping and dining."
For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach and instagram.com/dthermosabeach/.