The Downtown Hermosa Business Association, along with 50 of its businesses and restaurants, will host its first “Super Sale” taking place Super Bowl weekend, from Friday, Jan. 31 through the beginning of the big game on Sunday, Feb. 2.
The sale will coincide with the second Java Man Jam, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, at the coffee shop on Pier Avenue.
The Hermosa Beach Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Winter Sidewalk Sale, so the DHBA and its members created the Super Sale where the businesses will have independent sales.
“Seasonal sales are pivotal moments for the ongoing success of local businesses and with or without city approval it's important for us to find ways to bring the community together and showcase that Downtown Hermosa is truly one of the best destinations in Southern California for shopping and dining,” said Brian Cooley, who along with his brother Colin own Beach & Beverly, Wicked+ A General Store and Wicked+ Creative Agency.
The DHBA was formed in 2018 to unite businesses along upper Pier Avenue, Hermosa Avenue and Pier Plaza and create awareness to what they offer in downtown Hermosa Beach.
For more information, visit facebook.com/downtownhermosabeach or instagram.com/dthermosabeach/.