The Butterfly, Babes and Bikinis fundraiser for breast cancer patients took place at Life in Style boutique, located at 1702 S. Elena Ave. in Redondo Beach, last weekend.
Life in Style owner Kelly Ivaska and Dana Richards (Malibu Dana), a clothing designer and breast cancer survivor who gives a portion of her apparel to various cancer related charities, hosted the event.
Life in Style was one of the first shops to carry Richards' activewear and Saturday's event launched her swimwear.
For more information, visit malibudana.me/, or thebreastcancerfundraiser.org.