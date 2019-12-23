A South Bay holiday staple, the 27th Annual Beach Cities Toy Drive gift wrapping party welcomed dozens of volunteers who spent their weekend helping wrap gifts that have been donated for the holiday season at the Hermosa Beach Community Center’s gymnasium Saturday, Dec. 21.
Beginning in 1992 as a friendly competition between Manhattan and Hermosa Beach to see which city could collect the most toys, the event has grown into a massive undertaking. Arriving at 11 a.m. with scissors and wrapping paper, volunteers began wrapping hundreds of gifts, stopping only to enjoy their donated lunches.
The wrapping party rotates each year between cities, with last year’s event held at the Josyln Center in Manhattan Beach.
When the last present was wrapped, volunteers went home to their families to enjoy the holiday weekend. The toys will be distributed among South Bay charity organizations.