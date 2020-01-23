REDONDO BEACH
Residential burglary
A resident on the 1600 block of Catalina Avenue reported that on Dec. 22 he locked the gates to the underground parking structure of the property. On Dec. 30, the resident returned to the garage and observed an unknown suspect(s) had cut the lock and removed approximately $1,500 in property.
Felony bar fight
An employee and a patron at a bar on 100 International Boardwalk on Dec. 30 engaged in combat that resulted in the patron suffering serious injuries to his face and head. Although there were conflicting statements, the evidence led to the arrest of the employee for felony battery. The patron was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital for treatment.
Commercial burglary
Burglaries involving smashed windows occurred on Dec. 31; one at 2:49 a.m. at a business on the 1600 block of Catalina Avenue and another at 8:25 a.m. on the 1300 block of South Pacific Coast Highway. Offices were ransacked. At the PCH location, the scene was processed for evidence by a CSI technician.
Trespassing
A business owner on Dec. 30 located a transient on his property on the 1600 block of Catalina Avenue, and asked the subject to leave. The transient became angry and threw a partially filled water bottle at the business owner, narrowly missing his head. The next day, around 8:00 p.m., the transient returned to the property. After police were called, the transient was arrested for trespassing and assault.
Exposure incident at Target
Officers were dispatched at 8:18 p.m. on Dec. 31 regarding a male subject exposing himself in the parking structure of a Target store on Kingsdale Avenue. The female victim related the subject both exposed himself and made offers of sex in return for her buying him cigarettes. Officers arrested the subject for indecent exposure and prostitution.
DUI and illegal narcotics
At the intersection of Knob Hill Avenue and Sapphire Street, around 2 a.m., an officer on Jan. 3 conducted a traffic stop for expired registration and a stop-sign violation. The driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and was subsequently placed under arrest following a DUI investigation. The passenger, who was uncooperative and belligerent, was found in possession of cocaine and also arrested.
Armed robbery
A citizen reported an armed robbery allegedly occurred at a business on the 1300 block of Aviation Boulevard. The victim was working as a security guard at the business on Jan. 2 when suspects entered at 7:48 a.m. and committed the robbery. The victim provided suspect information, and the investigation is ongoing.
Stolen vehicle
Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle in the area of Marine and Redondo Avenues around midnight on Jan. 4. Officers located the unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby business and monitored the site. The driver returned to the vehicle and was arrested.
Merchandise taken from store
An unknown suspect at 1:39 a.m. on Jan. 4 pried open the front door of a business on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Boulevard. The suspect entered and removed high-end purses and bags before fleeing the scene.
Trespassing and battery
An officer responded to a report of an employee at a business on the 600 block of N. Harbor Drive who, on Jan. 4, had trapped a co-worker in the women’s restroom. As officers responded they were informed the victim was able to get out of the restroom uninjured and the suspect had fled. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but learned he was currently off his medication. A crime report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Bikes and vehicle stolen
Separate incidents on Jan. 3 involved overnight thefts of bicycles and a vehicle. An officer responded to a location on the 600 block of N. Harbor Drive regarding two bikes that had been locked to a vehicle and later found to be missing, along with the lock. At another location, the 500 block of Anita Street, a vehicle was stolen from the front of a residence.
Petty theft
Officers responded to a report of a theft on Jan 4. on the 1100 block of Goodman Avenue. A gardener working at the property around 11 a.m. observed a subject removing his hedge trimmer from the bed of his truck. He confronted the suspect, who then ran, placed the trimmer in his own truck and drove away.
Illegal Weapons and resisting arrest
Officers responded on Jan. 4 to a call regarding a male subject, on the upper bike path near Sapphire Street, who was throwing knives at a wooden fence. When officers arrived, the subject refused to obey their directions and was still in possession of the knives. After several attempts to get the subject to comply and drop the knives, force was required to place the subject under arrest.
Hit and Run with injury
A tow-truck driver was injured from being struck by a passing vehicle while filling a tire for a stranded motorist around 10 p.m., Jan. 4, in the roadway near Camino Real and Knob Hill Avenue. The suspect vehicle fled the scene without rendering any aid. An investigation is ongoing.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Theft from vehicle
Unknown suspect(s) between the hours of 6 p.m. on Jan. 9 and the following morning entered a vehicle on the 1300 block of Harkness Street and stole a pair of sunglasses and documents.
Commercial burglary
Approximately $7 was taken from a cash register at a business on the 200 block of Aviation Blvd. at 3 a.m. on Jan. 14, after the front door of the business was smashed open. The cost to fix the damage is estimated at $1,000.
Construction site burglary
A compressor was reported stolen during the overnight hours of Jan. 13 from a construction site on the 1100 block of Harkness Street.
Bruce’s Beach
Unknown suspect(s) during the morning of Jan. 12 entered two vehicles parked near Bruce's Beach using hidden access keys, and stole cellphones, a wallet, key fobs and credit cards.
Mercedes stolen
A Mercedes Benz GLA was reported stolen on Jan. 14 from the 200 block of 34th Street.
Vehicle burglary
Unknown suspect(s) on Jan. 9, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., smashed the passenger window of a car parked on the 1700 block of Rosecrans Avenue. The victim reported that a laptop, backpack and miscellaneous items were taken.
The Manhattan Beach police report is limited to residential and vehicle burglaries/theft. Agencies in Hermosa Beach did not provide reports this week.