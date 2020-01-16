MANHATTAN BEACH
Auto theft
A stolen vehicle was seen driving south on Sepulveda Boulevard near 10th Street around 1 a.m. on Jan. 5. Police conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect.
Attempted Burglary
Officers were called on Jan. 6 to the 2900 block of Sepulveda with regard to suspects attempting to enter unlocked vehicles. Officers located two suspects and arrested them for possession of burglary tools, attempted burglary and conspiracy.
Package theft
A package was removed from the front door step of a residence on the 600 block of 26th Street on Dec. 31.
Theft from vehicle
A car seat was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 700 block of 35th Street on Dec. 25 or 26.
Bruce's Beach parking lot
Officers received a report of a wallet, cellphone and credit cards were stolen from the trunk of a vehicle parked at Bruce's Beach between the hours of 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Toyota stolen overnight
A 2014 Toyota Camry was reported stolen on the 1500 block of Voorhees Avenue on Dec. 21 or 22 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3:20 a.m.
Vehicle damage and burglaries
On the 3000 block of N. Valley Dr., unknown suspect(s) broke the window and ransacked a vehicle between 6:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Dec. 21 or 22. Meanwhile, during the same time frame, unknown suspect(s) smashed the side window of a vehicle parked on the 3400 block of N. Valley Drive, and removed bags and miscellaneous items.
Theft from vehicle
Keys were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1400 block of 21st Street between during overnight hours of Jan. 7 and 8.
Packages taken
Two incidents of package theft from residential porches were reported on Dec. 20. One was on the 1100 block of 3rd Street and the other was on the 1300 block of Curtis Avenue; both occurred between 4 and 4:40 p.m.
Residential burglary
Unknown suspect(s) entered an open garage on the 100 block of Rosecrans and stole a bicycle between the hours of 6 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 25.
El Porto parking lot
Ongoing thefts from vehicles parked at El Porto using the owners' hidden access keys occurred during the day on Dec. 21, 22, 26, 29 and 31.
REDONDO BEACH
Attempted motorcycle theft
A suspect on Dec. 28 entered a store on the 2500 block of Marine Avenue and examined a motorcycle and attempted to drive it off the property without paying. The motorcycle stalled and the suspect was only able to drive approximately two feet. Then the suspect attempted to push the motorcycle out of the store. Employees were able to prevent the theft, and asked the suspect to leave the store. The suspect refused to leave. Officers arrived and located methamphetamine on the subject during a pat-down search. The suspect was arrested for attempted vehicle theft, trespassing and illegal narcotic possession.
Garage burglary
A bicycle was taken from a home on the 1800 block of Speyer Lane, around 10 a.m. on Dec. 28. The resident had left the door open while working in the garage where the bike was stored.
Auto part theft
A catalytic converter was stolen during overnight hours on Dec. 24 from a victim’s vehicle parked on the 2700 block of 182nd Pl. The value of the loss was estimated to be $1500.
Church windows vandalized
Unknown suspect(s) used an empty liquor bottle and rocks to break four stained-glass windows of a church on the 700 block of Knob Hill Ave. The vandalism occurred sometime during overnight hours of Dec. 24. Evidence was collected at the scene for CSI processing.
Battery while driving
A victim residing on the 1000 block of Avenue A reported on Dec. 22 a road-rage situation where the other party followed her home and threw a plastic water bottle at her (while in her vehicle) around 12 p.m. She was hit in the back of the head by the water bottle. After obtaining a suspect vehicle description, another officer located the vehicle in the city of Torrance that led to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
Commercial burglary and stolen vehicle
Offsite video surveillance on Dec. 19 observed subjects jumping the gate into a secure donation area on the 2300 block of Artesia Boulevard. Officers arrived and detained three suspects following a search of the area. The suspects were connected to a nearby vehicle, which investigation revealed was a cold-plated stolen vehicle containing numerous other stolen property including IDs and electronics, license plates and vehicle keys. All three suspects were placed under arrest for conspiracy to commit commercial burglary and possession of stolen property/vehicle.
Caught on video
A victim reported that $15,000 worth of tools were stolen from his truck around 3 a.m. on Dec. 20. Upon reviewing surveillance video, police observed a suspect entering the vehicle and taking the property while a second suspect acted as a lookout. The case is under investigation.
Storage unit burglary
The owner of a storage unit on the 800 block of N. Catalina Avenue reported on Dec. 20 that he noticed the lock had been manipulated and property worth $4,600 had been taken from the unit.
Potential protest
A planned protest on Dec. 19 at a business office on the 2000 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard generated a radio call. Approximately 30-40 protesters walked into the business and were removed by police at the request of security. There were no injuries.
The Manhattan Beach police report was limited to residential and vehicle burglaries/theft. Agencies in Hermosa Beach did not provide reports this week.