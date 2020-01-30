MANHATTAN BEACH
Hotel assault suspect in custody
An arrest was made in conjunction with a Jan. 17 stabbing at the Crimson Hotel in Manhattan Beach. Suspect Lee Simpson was taken into custody by police on Jan. 23. Detectives are currently investigating this assault is believed to be an isolated incident, as suspect Simpson and the victim are known to each other. The police extended thanks to all the people who called with leads and tips assisting in the apprehension of the suspect.
Auto theft
Two suspects were arrested for auto theft and other offenses on Jan. 20 near the intersection of Marine Avenue and Aviation Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m.
Petty theft and false I.D.
A male suspect on Jan. 16 was arrested for providing false identification to police officers and stealing items from a store on the 1800 block of Manhattan Beach Boulevard.
Mercedes emblem removed
Unknown suspect(s) stole a Mercedes Benz emblem from a parked vehicle on the 1400 block of 10th Street, between 2 and 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.
BMW stolen
A resident on the 3600 block of The Strand reported that a 2020 BMW was stolen during overnight hours of Jan. 19.
Commercial vandalism
Officers on Jan. 21 arrested a male suspect who was seen breaking the window of a store on the 3600 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, around 2:30 p.m.
REDONDO BEACH
Illegal narcotics possession
Officers at 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Beland Boulevard and Barkley Lane for a traffic violation. The driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and heroin following a search of the vehicle.
Pepper spray assault
Without apparent justification, on Jan. 5 a man pepper-sprayed a 12-year-old child in the Redondo Pier parking structure. The boy’s family came to his aid which resulted in the mother also being pepper-sprayed and the father being punched in the chest. The suspect walked to a nearby bar where he was detained without incident. The suspect was identified by the involved parties and placed under arrest for battery and the unlawful use of the spray. No one sustained life-threatening injuries, and paramedics were refused.
Traffic collision
A motorist traveling west on Manhattan Beach Boulevard drove out of the roadway and collided with a utility pole, around 9 p.m. on Jan 5. The impact sheared the pole from its base and downed utility lines, causing the closure of both directions of traffic near the intersection with Vail Avenue. No arrest was made and an investigation indicated that a medical condition might have been a factor.
Assault with a deadly weapon
During an argument Jan. 6 between two female transients behind a business at Fisherman’s Wharf, one female struck the other in the head with a broken glass bottle, and fled on foot. A witness called police and paramedics and subsequently pointed out the suspect, who was seated on a nearby bench. The suspect was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, and the victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Phone robbery
The victim and two suspects met at 10 p.m., Jan. 6, at Townsend Parkette to complete a transaction for a cell phone. The suspect punched the victim in the face and fled with the phone. The victim was able to locate the suspects in the city of Compton where the Sheriff's department detained them until Redondo Beach police took custody.
Multi-city search for break-in suspect
A resident at 1900 Voorhees Avenue discovered a man inside his home holding a flashlight, around 8 p.m. on Jan. 7. The suspect flashed the light toward the resident's face, which temporarily impaired his vision and allowed the suspect to flee. The reporting party's wife and children locked themselves in an upstairs bedroom and called 911. Police responded to the scene, and conducted a search of the area with assistance from Hawthorne, El Segundo, Inglewood, Culver City, Gardena, Torrance and Manhattan Beach police resources. No suspects were located, but evidence collected at the scene may help identify the suspect. Investigation indicated that the suspect entered the residence by removing a screen and crawling through a second-floor window. The loss included approximately $25,000 in jewelry.
Stolen vehicle
Officers were alerted to a stolen vehicle being driven on Pacific Coast Highway and eventually stopped the vehicle on Anita Street near Prospect Avenue, at 3:09 p.m. on Jan. 8. Investigation determined that one of the occupants was responsible for stealing the vehicle and allowing a friend to drive. The suspect was booked at the Redondo Beach jail and the other parties were released.
Shoplifting and battery
Loss-prevention employees attempted to stop two theft suspects who exited their store on the 1800 block of Hawthorne Boulevard, at 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 8. One of the suspects resisted arrest by pepper-spraying the employee in the face and fleeing. Her crime partner remained at the scene and bit a store employee after surrendering the stolen property. This suspect was arrested for theft and for battery. Paramedics responded to the scene and treated the employee(s) who were attacked.
Cyclist resisting officer
An officer on Jan. 11 observed a cyclist committing numerous traffic violations, including riding against traffic near the 3700 block of Inglewood Avenue. Officer attempted to detain the suspect, and he attempted to flee first on his bicycle and later by foot. The suspect was subsequently captured and taken into custody with a minor use of force.
Attempted residential burglary
A resident reported hearing scratching and prying noises around 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at a downstairs door of his home on the 1700 block of Herrin Street. He yelled and the suspect fled, then a neighbor reported seeing someone jump the fence into an adjacent backyard. Officers arrived and contained the location. With the assistance of Torrance, Inglewood, Manhattan Beach and El Segundo police, a K9 search of nearby residences was completed. No suspect was located.
Stolen vehicle
A vehicle was reported to be missing on Jan. 13 after it had been parked about a week prior on the 500 block of S. Pacific Coast Highway. A witness, who unknowingly observed the theft, was contacted and provided a suspect and vehicle description to officers.
Burglary tools and a controlled substance
An officer observed a person attempting to hide in a large dumping container in the rear alley off the 1500 block of Hawthorne Blvd., at 9:19 a.m. on Jan. 13. The subject was arrested after being found in possession of an illegally concealed dirk/dagger and burglary tools, and also under the influence of a narcotic.
Burglary suspects detained
Officers on Jan. 14 contacted two subjects riding their bikes without lights at 12:45 a.m. The subjects were leaving a residential neighborhood in Manhattan Beach near Aviation Boulevard and Space Park Drive. The subjects admitted to possessing narcotics and paraphernalia. During a search of their property, officers located multiple burglary tools including prybars and shaved car keys.
Vehicle burglary
Property inside a convertible parked during daytime hours on Jan. 15, near the 2400 block of Marine Avenue, was stolen after the vehicle top was slashed. A CSI officer processed the vehicle and obtained evidence.
Child endangerment, battery on officer
Police went to a school on the 1500 block of Prospect Ave. in response to report that a child had been waiting on Jan. 15 approximately two hours for a parent to arrive for pickup. Officers transported the child home and discovered that the mother was heavily intoxicated. She was taken into custody for child endangerment and, while being escorted to the police car, kicked an officer.
Failure to register
While on patrol Jan. 16 near the 2500 block of Artesia Boulevard, an officer observed a subject whom he knew was a sex offender and was required to register. The officer contacted the subject, learned that he was in violation of his registration requirements, and placed him under arrest without incident.
Misappropriated property
Police observed a suspicious subject near 200 Yacht Club Way around 11:22 p.m. on Jan. 16. During their investigation, the subject was found to have numerous credit/debit cards and checks in the names of others. He stated he found the items but was unable to provide further details. He also gave false identifying information.
Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.