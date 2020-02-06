MANHATTAN BEACH
Package theft
As seen on security camera footage taken at 6:48 p.m. on Jan. 23, a female suspect walked onto the victim's porch on the 1100 block of 22nd Street and stole a package.
Vehicle vandalized
The driver's side of a vehicle was scratched with an unknown object during daytime hours on Jan. 23. The vehicle was parked on the street in front of the victim's residence on the 2400 block of Walnut Avenue.
BMWs stolen
A 2018 BMW was reported stolen from the 900 block of 10th Street during overnight hours on Jan. 23 or 24. Two days later, during overnight hours of Jan. 25 or 26, a 2015 BMW was reported stolen on the 3500 block of Elm Avenue.
Beach parking lot thefts
During the afternoon on Jan. 18, unknown suspects used a hidden access key to steal a wallet, cash and credit cards from a vehicle in the Bruce's Beach parking lot. In the morning on Jan. 15, a key was taken from inside a vehicle parked at the El Porto lot.
REDONDO BEACH
DUI collision, contraband into jail
A resident reported a traffic collision on Jan. 16 involving a vehicle versus a parked car on the 2200 block of Voorhees Avenue. The driver was found passed out behind the wheel and displayed symptoms of narcotic/stimulant use after being awakened. Following a DUI investigation, the driver was placed under arrest. While in jail, the suspect was found in possession of methamphetamine.
Attempted burglary
Officers responded to the 500 block of Avenue G regarding a possible package theft during afternoon hours on Jan. 17. The caller related that a subject was on her balcony holding a box when she returned home. When he saw her, he jumped down from the balcony and fled. Approximately two hours later the resident found pliers on the balcony and pry marks on a sliding door.
Vehicle pursuit and DUI
An officer conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe turn at Anza Avenue and Halison Street around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18. The driver failed to yield, leading officers on a short pursuit at speeds of 35 m.p.h. The pursuit terminated when the driver parked her vehicle upon arriving at her residence after a few blocks. She was arrested without incident and later found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Vehicle sale dispute
Officers near Pacific Coast Highway and Knob Hill Avenue located a vehicle that was reported stolen/embezzled from a location in Torrance on Jan. 17. Investigation determined that there was no theft, only a civil dispute over the terms of a recent sale of the vehicle which was returned to the registered owner, who did not want the driver prosecuted.
Resisting arrest and DUI
Officers on Jan. 18 conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration and stop-sign violation at 10 p.m. on the 100 block of Francisca Avenue. The driver was uncooperative, and refused to identify himself or exit the vehicle when ordered. After numerous attempts and negotiation, the driver was detained without incident. Further testing led to the driver being booked for resisting arrest and DUI.
Overturned vehicle
Several 911 callers reported a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle near Inglewood Avenue and Beland Boulevard at 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 19. Investigation revealed the driver was northbound at a high rate of speed and veered left, colliding with the north curbline of Beland Boulevard. This launched his vehicle into a tree and caused it to overturn several times until it came to rest on its side against the fence of the property. The driver, who was located inside the vehicle initially unconscious, was extracted by officers. After regaining consciousness, the driver displayed symptoms of alcohol intoxication and due to minor injuries sustained in the collision, was transported to a hospital and later cited for DUI.
Statue stolen
A bronze statue valued at $20,000 was removed from its base and stolen from a property on the 1900 block of Prospect Avenue. Video captured the crime, which occurred at 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 19. Police have workable suspect information for an investigation.
DUI traffic collision
A driver traveling south on Harbor Drive, Jan. 19 at 7:39 p.m., when it collided with two parked vehicles near the 600 block. Upon contact, he displayed objective symptoms of alcohol intoxication. Following a DUI investigation, he was placed under arrest and refused a chemical test.
Illegal weapon and narcotics
An officer observed a motorcycle traveling 60 in a 35 m.p.h. zone near Meyer Lane and 190th Street, at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 19. After being stopped the rider was found in possession of a concealed dirk/dagger and methamphetamine, and placed under arrest without incident.
Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide a report for the time period covered in this report. The Manhattan Beach report is limited to residential and vehicle incidents.