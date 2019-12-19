MANHATTAN BEACH
Truck tailgate theft
Unknown suspect(s) stole a truck tailgate from a parked vehicle on the 1600 block of 18th St. while the victim was out of town Nov. 4 through 30.
Vehicle burglaries
Unknown suspect(s) on Dec. 7 smashed a window and stole electronics, a spare car key, purse and wallet from a vehicle parked between 7 and 9 p.m. on 500 block of Sepulveda Blvd.
A backpack containing a camera, lenses and accessories were stolen Dec. 8 between 12 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. by unknown suspect(s) who smashed a window on the victim's vehicle on the 1400 block of Oak Ave.
Residential burglary
Unknown suspect(s) entered a residence on the 3400 block of The Strand, and stole a spare car key, between 5:15 and 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 5
Parking lot thefts
Two thefts were reported to have occurred during daytime hours in the El Porto parking lot Dec. 5 and Dec. 7. Both involved use of a hidden access key to enter vehicles and remove cell phones and credit cards.
*Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach agencies did not provide reports this week.