HERMOSA BEACH
Vehicle theft
Property was taken on Dec. 11 from a victim's delivery truck parked on the 400 block of 2nd St. between 3:55 and 4:10 p.m.
Yard and porch incidents
An unknown person on Dec. 12 took property from a residential yard on the 100 block of 2nd St., and on Dec. 8 from a front porch on the 1000 block of 1st St. Other incidents of stolen packages occurred on the 1700 block of Monterey Bl. on Nov. 23 and the 1400 block of Loma Dr. on Dec. 4.
Grand theft
An unknown person on Nov. 30, between 8 and 10 a.m., took property valued at more than $950 from victim's vehicle on the 1300 block of Hermosa Avenue.
Doorbell theft
An unknown person removed victim's ring door bell camera on the afternoon of Nov. 22 at a home on the 600 block of 10th St.
Unlocked vehicles
Property was removed from an an unlocked vehicle parked on the 1500 block of Hermosa Ave. on Dec. 3, and also on the 1600 block of Monterey St. on Dec. 6.
Vandalism
An unknown person on Dec. 6 spray-painted graffiti on a property near 1110 block of The Strand.
Burglary
A bicycle was taken on Dec. 8 from a secured storage inside a garage on the 400 block of 2nd St.
MANHATTAN BEACH
Disabled placard theft
Unknown suspect(s) ransacked an unlocked vehicle and stole the victim's disabled placard, Dec. 12, on the 1000 block of 2nd St. around 12:30 p.m.
Vehicle burglary
Two suspects were arrested for vehicle burglary, Dec. 16, near the 600 block of 35th St. Stolen items were recovered.
Theft from vehicle
Unknown suspect(s) entered a vehicle on the 700 block of 33rd St., and stole miscellaneous items, between 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 3:00 p.m. on Dec. 16.
In a separate incident on Dec. 18, unknown suspect(s) used a hidden access key to enter a vehicle in the El Porto parking lot, and stole cellphones and a wallet containing credit cards, a driver's license and other important documents.
*Redondo Beach did not provide reports this week.