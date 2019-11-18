Superintendent Dr. Mike Matthews will recommend the appointment of Dr. Suzanne Webb as Manhattan Beach Unified School District's new assistant superintendent of human resources at a board meeting on Nov. 20, it was announced today.
Webb replaces Dr. Brian Lucas who accepted an appointment at the Lynwood Unified School District.
Webb has 23 years working with the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District as a teacher, assistant principal and principal. She's served as that district's director of human resources for the last four years.
She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from California State University, Northridge (CSUN), a master’s degree in educational leadership and policy from CSUN, and an educational doctorate in educational leadership and policy from Pepperdine University.
Webb currently serves as adjunct professor at Pepperdine University, and an administrative credential coach for the University of California, Irvine.
An interview panel of MBUSD teachers, parents and staff and administrators were impressed with Webb's experience at so many levels of public education, said Matthews in a statement.
"I concur with their assessment, and I look forward to Dr. Webb making an immediate impact as she gets to know, support and lead our employees,” Matthews said.
In the statement, Webb described herself as having found her true niche as a human resources leader whose strength is building cultures of respect, inclusion and fair-mindedness.
Webb will begins at MBUSD on Dec. 1.