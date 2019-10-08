Hermosa Beach's Ryan Bullock emerged from the water on Sunday as the winner of what organizers are calling the largest 10K swim in California.
Bullock, a five-time winner of the shorter 1.7 mile Dwight Crum Pier-to-Pier Swim, swam the Redondo Beach course in 2:11:54.
The 10K swim, with 89 participants, was the signature event for Ocean Fest 2019, sponsored by The World Open Water Swimming Association that also included 5K, 1K, 200 and 100 meter races. All told more than 500 swimmers participated in the day's competitions that Mayor Bill Brand is hoping will help showcase Redondo Beach as a venue for the 2028 Olympics open water swim event. Brand, himself, competed in the 100 meter race.
Quinn Fitzgerald, WOWSA board member, said the weekend's events were just year one of a ten-year plan to bring the Olympics to Redondo Beach.
"WOWSA did this event last year in San Francisco," said Fitzgerald, in an email, "but the elevated viewing at the Esplanade and scenic Palos Verdes Peninsula make this far and away the best location for this event."
Fitzgerald gave credit to the mayor, lifeguards and the county.
"Bill (Brand) and the Seaside Lagoon and County Lifeguards were a pleasure to work with," said Fitzgerald. "We would also like to thank Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office for their support."
Other local winners included Chuck Ponthier of Palos Verdes Estates (3rd place in the 1K swim), Ruka Gorordo of Redondo Beach (1st place in the 200M) and Talia Cistone of Manhattan Beach (3rd in 200M), Ashley Andershock of Manhattan Beach (1st place in 100M) and Kellen Kao of Manhattan Beach (2nd place in 200M).