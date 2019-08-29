graphic for non profit listings

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

afsp.org/la

Raises awareness, funds scientific research and provides resources and aid to those affected by suicide.

(510) 362-2410

Crisis counseling: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

(800) 273-8255

Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization

asbestosdiseaseawareness.org

Dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure, eliminating diseases, and protecting asbestos victims’ civil rights.

1525 Aviation Boulevard, Ste. 318, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

https://www.asbestosdiseaseawareness.org/about-adao/contact-us

Association for the Recovery of Children

https://www.facebook.com/recoverchildren/

Find missing and exploited children around the world.

318 Avenue I #59, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Beach Cities Health District

bchd.org

One of the largest preventive health agencies in the nation, serving Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach and Redondo Beach since 1955.

514 Prospect Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 374-3426 x256

Beach Cities Toy Drive

Brings together local volunteers to gather, wrap and distribute holiday toys to deserving South Bay charities and churches.

beachcitiestoydrive@gmail.com

(310) 780-3577

Boy Scouts Manhattan Beach

troop849.org

Joinup@troop849.org

Boy Scouts Redondo Beach

boyscouttroop788.org

Builds character, trains them in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and develops personal fitness.

Redondo Beach, CA rbtroop788@yahoo.com

Build a Better Benin

buildabetterbenin.org

To deliver healthcare and education to the people of Benin, West Africa.

P.O. Box 1005, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

info@buildabetterbenin.org

Cancer Support Community Redondo Beach

cancersupportredondobeach.org

A free program of emotional support, education and hope for people with cancer and their loved ones.

109 West Torrance Blvd., Redondo Beach CA 90277

(310) 376-3550

Chemocessories

chemocessories.org

Chemocessories creates personalized sets of accessories, including jewelry, scarves and turbans for women with cancer

1200 Aviation Blvd Ste. 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

chemocessories@gmail.com

Dance It Up

dance-it-up.org

Promote the artistry and sport of dance to enhance the well-being and culture of the community.

1091 Aviation Blvd., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 923-6260

info@danceitup.org

El Camino College Foundation

elcaminocollegefoundation.org

The El Camino College Foundation develops community relationships and raises funds to support student success at El Camino College, with primary focus on the new South Bay Promise program (free enrollment fees and support services for first year, full-time recent high school graduates), STEM initiatives, scholarships and emergency assistance.

El Camino College - 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506

310.660.3683

Foundation@elcamino.edu

Family Promise of the South Bay

familypromiseosb.org

Family Promise of the South Bay helps newly homeless families achieve housing stability by providing short-term shelter, meals, case management, and extraordinary hospitality. 

2930 El Dorado St.

Torrance 90503

(310) 782-8196

First United Methodist Church of Torrance

firstumctorrance.org

One of our most important outreach ministries is a luncheon for the homeless and needy on the fourth Saturday of each month.

1551 El Prado Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 328-3242

Free to Be Me Drum Circle

freetobemedrumcircle.com

Teaches individuals about their innate rhythm, and how to tap into it, to be free and to help each other through one of the most powerful instruments in the world: the

drum.

Redondo Beach, CA/Hermosa Beach, CA

(310) 944-5475

sabinadrums@gmail.com

Friends of Redondo Beach Arts

http://www.friendsredondobeacharts.org/

Enhancing business, residents and visitors with a thriving arts and cultural environment.

1601 N. Sepulveda Blvd. #210, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

FRBArts@gmail.com

(310) 720-4943

Friendship Foundation

gotfriends.com

Provides companionship to children and young adults with special needs and support for their families.

2108 Vail Ave., Redondo Beach CA 90278

(310) 214-6677

Golden Heart Ranch

goldenheartranch.org

Dedicated to providing young adults with special needs the opportunity to reach their fullest potential and enjoy a dignified quality of life, by creating and building a “life-center” residential community where they can live, learn, work and create solid friendships in a harmonious and caring environment that is emotionally and physically safe.

703 Pier Ave B194, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 798-9933

Gone to the Dogs Rescue

gonetothedogsrescue.org

Rescue pets in danger of euthanization at the highest kill shelters.

2539 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance, CA 90505

(424) 352-9424

Grades of Green

gradesofgreen.org

An environmental education non-profit focused on inspiring and empowering students to care for the environment.

1730 East Holly Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 607-0175

Guacamole Fund

guacfund.org

Organizes benefit concerts, rallies and special ticket sales to raise consciousness about environmental and wildlife issues.

PO Box 699, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 994-7732

Habitat for Humanity

habitatla.org

Bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

8739 Artesia Blvd., Bellflower, CA 90706

(310) 323-4663

Happy Hats for Kids

https://www.happyhatsforkids.org/

Uplift the spirits and bring happiness and smiles to hospitalized children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses by shifting their focus away from discomfort and pain through bilingual, educational, fun, interactive activities; provides holiday cheer/themed handmade Happy Hats 8 times a year to children and families unable to spend holidays at home.

923 Van Ness Ave, Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 787-0970

Harrison Greenberg Memorial Foundation

https://www.roundhousebeautification.com/

To honor Harrison’s appreciation for marine life by refurbishing The Roundhouse Aquarium and to support other educational programs/organization that will inspire children

330 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 318-3100 ext. 1186

Heal the Bay

healthebay.org

Heal the Bay is making Southern California coastal waters and watersheds, including Santa Monica Bay, safe, healthy and clean.

1444 9th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 451-1500

Hermosa Beach Friends of the Parks

hbfop.org

Preserves, improves and promotes the use of Hermosa Beach parks and recreation programs.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 913-4164

Hermosa Beach Historical Society

hermosabeachhistoricalsociety.org

The Hermosa Beach Historical Society exists for the purpose of preserving and chronicling the history of Hermosa Beach.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-9421

Hermosa Beach Mural Project

hermosamurals.org

To share the beauty, culture, and history of Hermosa Beach through murals.

710 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-0280

Hermosa Beach Sister City

https://www.hb-sistercity.org/

The HBSCA established a Cultural Exchange Program in 1974 between the South Bay and Loreto, Mexico. for students, 13-14 years old, to travel and experience a new culture.

PO Box 1025, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(424) 571-2423

Hermosa Beach Youth Music

http://www.hbym.org/

Created by Hermosa Beach parents to initiate and develop music education programs for Hermosa Beach Youth.

PO Box 1164, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

hbyouthmusic@gmail.com

Hermosa Beach Education Foundation

hbef.org

Creating awareness, commitment and financial support for continued educational development of the students and teachers of the Hermosa Beach City School District, thereby ensuring competence, competitiveness and creativity through community, corporate and private sector involvement.

https://www.hbef.org/contact-us/

Human Organ Project

Promotes scientific advances to create human organs for transplants through tissue and cellular sciences.

409 N. Pacific Coast Hwy. #340 Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 490-0829

Immortal YOU Foundation

immortalyoufoundation.org

Educates people about growing their own food. Discuss Aquaponics. hydroponics, sub irrigated wicking boxes and more.

Jimmy Miller Memorial Foundation

jimmymillerfoundation.org

Provides an ocean therapy/surfing program to Wounded Warriors, veterans and at-risk youth.

2711 Sepulveda Blvd. #331, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(424) 290-1953

JVSLA

https://www.jvs-socal.org/

Free job training and job placement services.

6505 Wilshire Blvd Ste. 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 761-8888

King Harbor Boating Foundation

waterfronteducation.org

To educate students, community members, businesses, and organizations about ocean waters, along with safe boating practices.

P.O. Box 10003 - Torrance CA 90505

(310) 684-3577

King Harbor Youth Foundation

khyf.org

Promotes youth sailing in Southern California.

PO Box 10003, Torrance, CA 90505

(424) 287-7245

Kiwanis Club Hermosa Beach

hermosakiwanis.org

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time.

2515 Valley Dr., Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 318-7000

Leadership Hermosa Beach

leadershiphermosa.org

Leadership Hermosa Beach’s goal is to educate and inspire individuals so that they may have the tools and knowledge to increase their engagement in our Hermosa Beach community.

PO Box 362, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

info@leadershiphermosa.org

Leadership Manhattan Beach

leadershipmb.org

Leadership Manhattan Beach is a community based organization that works to create and empower local leaders and strengthen our community as a whole.

PO Box 3046, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

https://leadershipmb.org/contactUs form for contact

Live Like Doug

livelikedoug.org

Dedicated to enriching the lives of kids after the loss of a loved one by celebrating life, encouraging connection and personal development through social, creative, mindful and physical activities.

Hermosa Beach, CA

(424) 265-1110

info@livelikedoug.org

The Lovejoy Foundation, Inc

lovejoyfoundation.org

A registered nonprofit animal welfare organization whose focus is street animals and owner surrenders.

1121 West Hillcrest Blvd., Inglewood, CA 90301

(310) 719-5707

MA Center LA

amma.org

Community center and outreach organization founded by spirtiual leader Mata Amritanandamayi (popularly known as “Amma”)

128 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 295-1852

Manhattan Beach Chamber of Commerce

manhattanbeachchamber.com

Advocates on behalf of business, promotes local business, and serve as your local agent for business development.

425 15th St., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5313

Manhattan Beach Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)

MBcerta.org

An all-volunteer organization for disaster preparedness and emergency response.

Citizens helping neighbors and our city.

400 15th St. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

Fax: (310) 802-5201

info@mbcerta.org

training@mbcerta.org

Manhattan Beach Historial Society

manhattanbeachhistorical.org

Preserves and promotes the heritage of Manhattan Beach. Museum in Polliwog

Park showcases town history. Sat/Sun 12-3. FREE.

1601 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 374-7575

Manhattan Beach Rotary Club

mbrotary.org

Brings together business and professional leaders that volunteer in Manhattan Beach and abroad to support education and job training, provide clean water, combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, and eradicate polio.

Manhattan Beach Sister City

mbsistercity.org

Dedicated to promoting goodwill, friendship, cultural, educational, economic and people to people exchanges among the citizens of two cities.

310-849-9601

Manhattan Beach Education Foundation

mbef.org

A community driven organization, which supplements state funding for programs that inspire learning, enrich teaching and promote innovation and excellence.

325 S. Peck Ave. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 303-3342

Miracle Mile Community Practice

www.mmcpla.org

Miracle Mile Community Practice provides affordable counseling to individuals, couples, children/adolescents, and families.

Miracle Mile South Bay

512 Main Street Suite. 2, El Segundo, CA 90245

(323) 939-6355

david@mmcpla.org

MOMs Club Redondo

http://bit.ly/2acUdUH

A social support group designed for stay-at-home moms.

Membership VP at momsclub.rbn@gmail.com

Monique Powers Beauty Boutique

moniquepowers.com

Volunteer makeup artist for the American Cancer Society’s “Look Good, Feel Better” program. Donates brow hero brushes for women who have lost their eyebrows due to cancer treatment.

609 N. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(424) 452-7573

Moose Lodge 1873

https://www.mooseintl.org/loyal-order-of-moose/

The Moose created to offer men an opportunity to gather socially, to care for one another’s needs and celebrate life together.

516 North Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 379-7909

National Charity League Hermosa/Manhattan

manhattanhermosa.nationalcharityleague.org

National Charity League aims to foster mother-daughter relationships in a philanthropic organization committed to community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.

Neptunian Woman’s Club

neptunians.org

Dedicated to volunteerism and the raising of funds in support of charitable, educational, cultural and civic services.

920 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 374-9473

NextStep

www.nextstepfitness.org

NextStep is a paralysis recovery center that offers state-of-the-art equipment, certified trainers, &amp; cutting-edge therapies.

4447 Redondo Beach Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260

(310) 546-5666

North Redondo Beach Business Association

nrbba.org

The NRBBA brings together businesses to help North Redondo Beach businesses grow.

1525 Aviation Blvd. #171, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 376-6911

Our Village

www.ourvillageslc.org

Provides evidence-based social skills groups to kids, teens and young adults with Autism, ADHD & Social Anxiety.

Redondo Beach

424-456-4950

Pants Off Racing, Inc.

pantsoffracing.com

Pants Off Racing is dedicated to helping those affected by pancreatic cancer. They provide resources and direct support to others.

624 24th Street, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 903-1523

Peter Zippi Memorial Fund

peterzippifund.org

Dedicated to the memory of Peter Zippi, the fund sponsors medical treatment, shelter and adoptions for lost and homeless animals and provides spay/neuter financial assistance to the community.

1560 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 379-1264

PFLAG Manhattan Beach / South Bay

PFLAGManhattanBeach.org

Building a culture of inclusiveness, engagement, and equality for the LGBTQ community within the South Bay.

303 S. Peck Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

info@pflagmanhattanbeach.org

PS I Love You

psIloveyoufoundation.org

Helps at-risk youth through social and emotional learning programs, enrichment programs and community outreach.

1732 Aviation Blvd., Ste. #130, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 420-4717

Q Faith Community

qfaithcommunity.com

Q Faith Community is open to anyone seeking spiritual answers, a place to be real and gain a deeper meaning in their life.

2930 El Dorado Street, Torrance

connect@qfaithcommunity.com

Redondo Beach Historical Society

redondohistorical.org

To preserve the history of Redondo Beach.

PO Box 978, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 465-7149

Redondo Beach Educational Foundation

rbef.org

To lift the level of education for all Redondo Beach students.

409 North Pacific Coast Highway, #310, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 954-2004

Richstone Family Center

richstonefamily.org

Helping to prevent and treat child abuse and trauma.

13634 Cordary Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

(310) 970-1921

Riviera Hall Lutheran School

https://www.rivierahall.org/

Students at Riviera Hall in Pre-K through 8th grade build character, integrity, and academic success in a nurturing environment.

330 Palos Verdes Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 375-5528

Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center

roundhouseaquarium.org

To educate people about the ocean, its marine life and protecting the environment.

2 Manhattan Beach Blvd. or PO Box 1 Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

(310) 379-8117

Rover Rescue

roverrescue.com

A non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and placement of homeless dogs from Los Angeles animal shelters.

PO Box 424, Redondo Beach CA 90277

(310) 379-0154

Saint Sebastian Sports Project Los Angeles

https://saintsebastianproject.org

Our mission is to provide increased opportunity for Catholic school students to participate in school sports.

PO Box 1711, Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

310-880-9226

Sandpipers

sandpipers.org

Sandpipers is a 100 percent volunteer women’s organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of the entire South Bay community through a variety of

charitable and philanthropic programs.

PO Box 72, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 374-1748

Skechers Foundation

(Friendship Foundation/Circle)

skechersfriendshipwalk.com

Strengthens communities through our greatest asset: children. Invests in organizations dedicated to embracing individuals with special needs, improving education and empowering disadvantage youth.

330 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90267

(310) 318-3100 x1186

Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach

simanhattanbeach.org

Soroptimists International of Manhattan Beach is an international organization of business and professional women who work to improve the lives of women and

girls.

PO Box 3485 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(424) 225-2050

South Bay Adult School

southbayfamilytree.org

Be Kind and Be Safe are the rules to live by in our pre-school at the SBFT. Classes are held for parents and children. 0-6 years.

1600 Pacific Ave., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 376-6211

South Bay Family Health Care

sbfhc.org

A nonprofit that has provided low or no cost quality medical care in the South Bay since 1969.

23430 Hawthorne Blvd., Ste. 210, Torrance, CA 90505

(310) 802-6170

South Bay Food Initiative

https://www.southbayfoodinitiative.com/

A nonprofit that helps provide food to local populations through donations, volunteering and more.

Email rossowryan2002@yahoo.com

South Bay LGBTQ Center

http://southbaycenter.wixsite.com/southbaylgbtcenter/

To provide a focal point for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer people in the South Bay and surrounding areas.

16610 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

310-328-6550

South Bay Mo Bros

https://www.facebook.com/southbaymobroscalifornia/

Dedicated to making a positive, everlasting impact on the face of men’s health.

330 W. Gardena Blvd., Suite B, Gardena, CA 90248

(424) 237-8634

Survivors After Suicide

Bereavement support group with meetings held in Redondo Beach. Call to join a group and receive meeting location.

(424) 362-2912

Surfrider Foundation

surfrider.org

Dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s oceans, waves and beaches.

942 Calle Negocio No. 350, San Clemente, CA 92673

(949) 492-8170

TeachingGreen

www.teachinggreen.org

Home of South Bay Eco Kids Nature Camp, we get kids outside into nature, and motivate and empower them to take care of it.

310-372-7484

Ten Thousand Villages South Bay

tenthousandvillages.com/redondobeach

Hold community shopping events to benefit nonprofits.

1907 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 465-1600

Toberman Neighborhood Center

toberman.org

Assisting Harbor-Area families and individuals by delivering life-changing services that encourage, inform, educate and empower them to live healthy, purposeful lives.

131 N. Grand Ave., San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 832-1145

VolunteerMatch

www.volunteermatch.org

Connect people who want to change the world.

409 13th Street, Suite 800, Oakland, CA 94612

Walk 4 Water

hhi.org

Empower individuals to improve quality of life for thier families and communities.

455 McNally Dr., Nashville, TN 37211

(615) 832-2000

Walk with Sally

walkwithsally.org

Providing free mentoring support programs and services to children of parents, guardians or siblings who have cancer or have succumbed to cancer.

840 Apollo St. No. 324, El Segundo, CA 90245

(310) 322-3900

Water Wells for Africa

waterwellsforafrica.org

Promotes rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.

PO Box 635, Manhattan Beach CA 90267

(310) 995-7079

Women’s Club of Hermosa Beach

womansclubofhermosabeach.org

Promotes the quality of life for Hermosa Beach residents and those in the South Bay.

PO Box 43, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

(310) 372-4019

Women’s Club of RB

https://wcredondobeach.org/home-2

Supports local charities, provide social service through volunteerism, promote cultural art and civic advancement.

400 S. Broadway, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

(310) 316-9766

Women’s Council of Realtors South Bay

wcr.org

Assist the advancement of women as professionals and leaders in business, the industry and the communities they serve.

(800) 245-8512

Wounded Warriors

woundedwarriorproject.org

To foster the most successful, well-adjusted generation of wounded service members in our nation’s history.

(877) 832-6997

