Say the words "Friendship Foundation" and South Bay residents immediately conjure images of teens interacting with their special needs peers.
But over its 14 years providing the mentoring programs, the Redondo Beach-based nonprofit recognized those special needs children were growing into special needs adults.
In addition to its school programs, the foundation hosted a summer Friendship Camp and, with the aging population, Managing Director Nina PatelPatel said it was time for a change.
The special needs adults, who were invited to camp, had the same curriculum as the children. To truly foster independence in these special adults, said Patel, they needed to provide something different.
"I don't think it's appropriate for adults to have the same curriculum as our children any more," said Patel. "They're growing up and they know that and if we continue to believe in their abilities and expand their exposure, then I think we will see growth and development."
Thus, Friendship Foundation launched the pilot year of Adult Friendship Camp on a sunny July day in Manhattan Beach's Polliwog Park.
Adult camp program manager John Zimniski called the first day "ice-breaker day." The adult campers went on a walk, had a barbecue, played games and performed yoga. Activity, he said, was key.
“I feel good when I'm doing active things, at the end of the day I feel better,” said Zimniski, who moved from Pennsylvania eight years ago. “I feel more accomplished. I feel like I have more endorphins. I feel if I was sitting around all day.”
The approximately 40 adult camp members also participated in miniature golf, go-cart racing and bowling.
Adult Friendship Camp culminated with Friendship Carnival, a day-long event, where the public is invited and the adult campers are the workers.
The carnival allows the adult campers to interact with people in the community and is a good training ground for job skills, according to Nicole Valencia, program and volunteer coordinator.
“Once they hit the 18-year mark, they are not allowed to be in the after-school program with our young kids, so it's nice they have an environment where they can feel included,” Valencia said.
Valencia added the Friendship Foundation is always looking for volunteers.
“We're trying to get more volunteers to come out here, young adults ages 17 to 30, so they have peers they can connect at their age.”
Volunteers are fulfilled
The volunteer counselors who work with the special children and adults at Friendship Foundation often comment they receive more than they give at the camps.
For example, Gabriela Gomez began volunteering in 2015 with children. She's now transitioned into working with adults.
“I'm called a volunteer, I'm helping them, but really they're helping me,” Gomez said on opening day of Adult Camp.
“They've helped me become a more open-minded person. I feel like a kinder person. I'm more willing to try new things and meet new people I'm not familiar with," said the Palos Verdes High alum, who is in her first year as a Friendship Foundation staffer.
"I used to have a lot of stage fright and not talk to new people, but I don't have that at all any more,” said Gomez
Mira Costa alum Maddy Silver said she's happy and grateful when she's working with the children and adults at Friendship Foundation.
“I look forward going to work every single day ... they are the happiest people I've ever met and it's contagious to be around them,” Silver said. “The staff has the biggest hearts in the world.”
First-time volunteer Manhattan Beach resident Sue Vogl, who met Patel through the Manhattan Beach Rotary, said she already has noticed the camaraderie among the students.
“They like each other's company a lot... they've become friends over the years, which is great,” Vogl said.
History of Friendship Foundation
The Friendship Foundation started 14 years ago with the “Sunday Circle” program, which focused on eight children with special needs with 22 teen volunteers. The group was a gathering place for children and volunteers to interact using songs and games to “emphasis social integration and inclusion,” according to Patel. In addition to supporting children with special needs, Friendship Foundation also provides support for parents and families.
Some of those teens established school-sanctioned clubs at local high schools, which helped Friendship School Clubs to reach nearly 40 clubs, including elementary and middle schools, private, public and charter schools.
Friendship Foundation now reaching more than 1,800 students annually through dozens of programs, from sports to crafts to theater, targeted at different ages to “improve social skills, communication skills and leadership skills.”
“The mission is to create a community... you will feel welcomed and accepted and have a fun and amazing time,” Patel said. “Every year we're improving, growing, expanding.”
The programs at the Friendship Foundation are targeted to specific age groups: children 5 to 12; teens 13 to 17; and adults 18 to 30. This could include a kids movie night for the youngest group, a drama class for the teens, to bowling for the adults.
“Most of our programs are one-on-one, everybody is buddied and whether it's soccer or art or having dinner out on a Monday night, you always have somebody sitting next to you, talking to you, learning from you and you're learning from them,” Patel said.
For each program, those with special needs are paired with student volunteers for peer interaction and “concentrate on humanity and compassion.”
“A lot of our volunteers feel like they don't have to have any pretenses when they come here,” Patel said. “We love to celebrate unique abilities and celebrate just who they are.”
For more information, visit friendshipfoundation.com.