Lisa Valerie Morgan is living The Fash Life—and her new digital TV series is depicting it.
The Manhattan Beach-based fashion and lifestyle blogger has created a show featuring digital influencers. It is part talk show, part sketch comedy. Each episodes runs between three and 15 minutes, and Morgan describes them as “optimized” for viewing on social media platforms and mobile devices.
To create the program, she teamed up with filmmaker Rebecca Hu, winner of Project Greenlight’s 2016 Writing Competition and an LA Emmy.
Together they crafted a 20-episode first season, with most of the footage shot in the South Bay. The show also features Manhattan Beach-area influencers Matt Sarafa and Elizabeth Keene, along with Morgan.
Morgan said her background in acting led her to create the show.
“Having a social media presence if you were an actor was definitely becoming a major thing," said Morgan. "Not only did you need a headshot, resume, reel, good training, good credits and a website, but you also needed to bring a following with you to be competitive for a role.”
With that in mind, Morgan, who disliked talking about herself on social media, but loved fashion. So that became her social media subject of choice with her blog Pretty Little Shoppers (www.prettylittleshoppers.com). She ended up “falling in love” with the community of fashion and beauty bloggers. And, she couldn’t believe there wasn’t a television program about that world.
“I wrote a seven-episode scripted series called The Exhilarating and Fashionable Life of Emmy Rose Knightley,” she said, describing it as similar to HBO’s Entourage. Hu got involved and they produced the pilot, but they didn’t get far pitching the concept.
“I noticed more and more brands were asking for video content and I wanted to use my acting and screenwriting background to come up with something new. I went back to Rebecca and pitched her what was the start of The Fash Life series,” said Morgan.
Along with the 20 full episodes they filmed, they also shot 50 “Fash Life Bytes,” interviews with influencers on topics ranging from dealing with online trolls to what it really takes to get the perfect Instagram shot.
Morgan describes the combination of talk show and comedy as happening organically, in part because of a comic character in the scripted series that received a lot of love during the pilot’s table read. Combining that character with creating video content for her blog led to casting bloggers and talking to brands that they wanted to work with, creating a hybrid show.
“We’re also enabling and encouraging the brands and bloggers we work with to share the content on their own platforms, which will be another synergistic way for all of our brands to grow,” she explains, adding that this makes for “a great cross promotion.”
Living in the beach cities has allowed Morgan to connect with and support local businesses for the program.
Currently, brand collaborations include Trina Turk, Cali Bouquet, Gelson’s Market, Viktor Benes Bakery and Douglas Elliman. Additional featured brand partners include CURRENT/ELLIOTT, Miss de Gaspe, Chomps, Beaming, The Dog Bakery, PawsdeLuxe and Coded PR.
She shot a 75% of the episodes in Manhattan Beach, in part, because she lives in town. The other 25% was filmed in a downtown Los Angeles studio.
“It’s a pretty photogenic town, so that helps,” said Morgan. She notes that along with shooting at her home, a 10,000-square-foot beach-front property in Redondo Beach was lent to the production through a collaboration with Douglas Elliman Realty.
Morgan is planning multiple events to celebrate her program’s launch on Oct. 23.
The first event will take at Bloomingdale’s Beverly Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, and will be open to the public for a peek at the program, an opportunity to get styled by a few of the series’ bloggers, and shopping Bloomingdale’s “Friends and Family” sale. To RSVP, visit the Facebook page @thefashlifeseries.
