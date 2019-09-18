An American traveling salesman gets caught in a Swiss Alps snow storm and gets drawn into a dangerous game concocted by three retired lawyers in the James Yaffe play “The Deadly Game.”
The lawmen begin a mock trial which leads to a sinister twist in the Surf City Theatre Company's production of “The Deadly Game,” which opens at the Second Story Theater in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21.
“The Deadly Game” is an adaptation of a Friedrich Durrenmatt short story, which first was staged on Broadway in 1960 and was later turned into a movie for HBO in 1982.
In his first production with Surf City, Frank Perry plays Gustave Kummer, the prosecutor of Howard Trapp (played by Jeremy Krasovic), the salesman. He calls Kummer “very straight and narrow” and “keen on observation.”
“He's not somebody you want to try to pull the wool over his eyes,” Perry said.
John Patrick Driscoll plays Pierre, a a mute who was sentenced to 10 years in prison by Judge Emile Carpeau (Steve Izant) for beating a man to death for attacking his sister Nicole (Carissa DeLaine). Upon his release, the judge hired him as his house man.
“Pierre is basically the muscle of this show and he's pretty much a simple character, simple life, just executing orders like a trained dog in so many ways,” said Driscoll who is also the play's dialect coach and master carpenter.
Leon Cohen plays Joseph Pillet, a friend of the three lawmen who is a “bit mysterious.”
“Early on I'm seemingly a nice old man who happens to be a friends of these guys... the script only describes him as 'only slightly senile,” said Cohen who played the judge on stage 15 years ago. “There are places where I try to get a little bit of that senility in there. Some of the comments I make will be sort of off the wall or might appear to be off the wall.”
“The Deadly Game,” which is directed by Nicole Parsons, also features Michael Thorpe as the defense attorney and Eden Perry as the visitor.
The Second Story Theater is located at 710 Pier Ave.
Performances take place Sept. 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29, and October 4, 5 and 6. Tickets are $28.
For more information, visit surfcitytheatre.com.