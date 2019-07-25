Ten-time Grammy Award-winning global superstar Taylor Swift will be honored at the 2019 “Teen Choice Awards” with its first-ever Icon Award Saturday, Aug. 11, in Hermosa Beach.
It's the first time the small beach town has hosted the event, which will air 8 to 10 p.m. ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX.
As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide.
Swift is also one of today’s biggest social media influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.
The Jonas Brothers will receive the Decade Award at the award's show.
Celebrities scheduled to appear include:
- “Avengers: Endgame” star and nominee Robert Downey Jr.
- Choice Action TV Actress nominee and “L.A.’s Finest” star Jessica Alba
- Singer Madison Beer
- Nominee and “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” star Noah Centineo
- “Fuller House” actress Candace Cameron Bure
- “Fuller House” executive producer John Stamos
- “Good Trouble” star and Choice Drama TV Actress nominee Maia Mitchell
- Singer/songwriter Lauren Jauregui
- “Marvel’s Runaways” actor Gregg Sulkin
- Choice Action TV Actor nominee and “The Flash” star Grant Gustin
- Ten-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown