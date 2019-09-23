The South Bay's Crow Hill Band and The Standing Room in Hermosa Beach host the third annual “Rock Your Pink” benefit Saturday, Oct. 12.
The Crow Hill Band will be joined by Charis Rey & Friends and “Beyond Schedule” at the fundraiser, which raises funds for Cancer Support Community of Redondo Beach.
Laryssa Densmore, lead singer of Crow Hill Band, is a breast cancer survivor.
"As a breast cancer survivor, your first thought after beating this disease is to help someone else,” Densmore said. “It takes a village, a support team of doctors, friends and family to beat cancer. Through the healing power of music we hope to raise awareness and celebrate the advancements made in early detection and restoration for women battling this disease. Our hope is that the Cancer Support Community can continue to serve so many people and their families within the South Bay."
The event is Oct. 12 at The Standing Room in Hermosa Beach from 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The Standing Room is located at 1320 Hermosa Ave.
For ticket information, visit eventbrite.com.