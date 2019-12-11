The 14th annual Rock for Tots, a concert benefiting the Beach Cities Toy Drive, will take place at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 6 p.m.
Admission is $10 or free with a toy valued between $5 to $10.
Rock for Tots founder Jeremy Buck, who hosts the event with Kevin Sousa, said “it seems like yesterday we started this adventure.”
“This whole thing was built upon a desire to bring people together and unite the local music scene to celebrate the 'gift of giving' to a noble cause,” said Buck who held the event last year in Hermosa's Pier Plaza.
“In honor of keeping this tradition alive, we’ve decided to go back to our roots and old school ways, where we have more control and freedom to create the experience that we want as well as being able to include more live musical performances.”
Performing are Joe Cipolla, 6 p.m.; V Torres, 6:30 p.m.; Latch Key Kid, 7:15 p.m.; The Lucky Ones, 8 p.m.; Barley, 8:45 p.m.; Jeremy Buck and the Bang, 9:30 p.m.; Kevin Sousa Band, 10:30 p.m.; and Pink Roach, 11:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, the 27th annual Beach Cities Toy Drive wrapping party takes place at the Hermosa Beach Community Center, located at 710 Pier Ave. in Hermosa Beach from 11 a.m. until all the toys are wrapped.
Unwrapped toys can also be dropped off at the Los Angeles County Fire Station No. 100 in Hermosa Beach, the Hermosa Beach Police Department, the Manhattan Beach Fire Station One and Two, and Manhattan Beach City Hall.
For more information, visit beachcitiestoydrive.weebly.com, email beachcitiestoydrive@gmail.com or call Peter Tucker at (310) 218-7239, or Richard Montgomery at (424) 390-3629.
Raffle tickets and concert T-shirts will be for sale at the concert with 100 percent of proceeds going to the Beach Cities Toy Drive.
Saint Rocke is located at 142 Pacific Coast Highway.
For more information, call (310) 372-0035, or visit saintrocke.com.