Redondo Ballet will host a free encore production of its “Through the Pages” ballet Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m., at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, located at 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd.
"Through the Pages," an original ballet written for children, features fairy tales brought to life.
In the ballet, five children listen to stories told by their grandmother. The stories move from Cinderella to Alice in Wonderland, to The Three Little Pigs to Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Pied Piper, as well as other classics.
The production is produced by co-artistic directors and choreographers Francesca Stern and Donna Perkins.
Stern, a Redondo Beach resident, founded Redondo Ballet in 2014, as a nonprofit organization. She began the organization to deliver original dance works to both ballet enthusiasts and to people unfamiliar with the art form.
The encore production, sub-titled “A Celebration of Art and Community,” is funded by local art patrons, along with El Segundo-based ad agency Paolucci, Salling & Martin.
For free tickets or to make a donation, visit redondoballet.com.