Stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson has gigs booked throughout the year for his “Get to Know Me Tour” in the U.S., Canada and Great Britain, including a stop at the Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach on Thursday, Feb. 13, thanks in no small part to his appearances on “America's Got Talent.”
Lawson said his appearance on the popular NBC show was a blessing.
“I'm having a lot of fun, new experiences, new places,” Lawson said.
Before the auditioned for the 12th season of “AGT” in 2017, Lawson said he was a struggling comic working in Los Angeles. Even while performing in front of millions on the hit show, Lawson said making a living as a comedian was hard.
“It was hectic for me trying to make money and be on the show,” Lawson said.
Tyra Banks hosted the 12th season of “AGT” with judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell, who created the show that debuted in 2006.
“The only person who was 'I don't know about this guy' was Heidi Klum,” said Lawson, who added the super model-turned television personality is notoriously hard on comedians. “She liked me the second time I was on 'AGT: The Champions.' But they showed a lot of love.”
With inspirations from “Fresh Prince of Bel Air” to Eddie Murphy, Lawson started writing stand-up when he was 16 and first performed at 17.
Born in Portland, Or., Lawson was raised in Memphis and moved 20 times by the time he was 10 years old. But according to his website, he says he is from Orlando, Fla., because “that's where I grew up as a comedian.”
“Growing up switching schools all of the time you had to learn how to adapt,” said Lawson. “Everywhere I'd go I would learn about different people and different cultures, but I noticed the one universal language everyone had in common was laughter. Which is how I spoke and warmed up to most people. Even when I wasn't the funniest I was still the loudest.”
Before “AGT,” Lawson did find some stand-up success, winning the 2015 Funniest Comedian in Florida and the 2016 Seattle International Comedy Competition.
Lawson, who moved to Los Angeles three years ago, parlayed his success on “AGT” to “America's Got Talent: The Champions” and “Britain's Got Talent: The Champions” in 2019. He reached the “grand final” on “AGT” and was also a finalist on “BGT.”
Lawson released a comedy special, “Get to Know Me,” on BET+ last November.
For more information, visit comedyandmagicclub.com or preacherlawson.com.