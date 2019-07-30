A “storm's coming” according to artist Rebeka Montoya, referring to the opening of the all female art exhibit at ShockBoxx Gallery in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Aug. 3.
“PowerHouse” features the work of 10 artists, from teenagers starting their artistic journey, to those who have spent decades in the art world.
“Everybody is different, but also similar in the fact that they have a lot of power behind their work,” said curator Sarah Svetlana, a Pasadena resident who has her own work in the show as well. “None of us follow any kind of set rules.”
After meeting ShockBoxx co-founder Mike Collins, Svetlana was impressed by the “vibe and community” at the gallery that allowed her to explore and pushed her as an artist.
“They were my first gallery that took a chance on me... now I work with galleries all over the world,” said Svetlana, who is curating her first show at ShockBoxx.
Amelia McRae, who will be a junior at Mira Costa High School this year, has “learned the ropes” at adjacent Resin Gallery, interning there for about a year before working, from helping maintaining the gallery to teaching, there part-time this summer.
“It's female empowerment based, which I think is amazing, I love that,” said McRae about the show. “I think it's really important that we have emphasis on femininity.”
McRae was inspired to be an artist by her grandfather who took her under his wing. She started doodling when she was around 3 years old. As she has gotten older, art has become a “form of self-expression” for her.
“I'm very into anything spiritual and any kind of new knowledge I come across I try to incorporate it in my work,” McRae said.
Other artists participating include Leah Perrino, Kymm Swank, Theodosia Marchant, Rebecca Montoya, Drica Lobo, Irina Vladi, Emerald Padgett and Patti Astor.
"When Sarah first talked about 'PowerHouse,' I had no idea what to expect,” Swank said. “And after spending the afternoon with all of the artists, I still have no idea. But I know it will be outrageous, wicked and probably pretty hysterical."
Marchant added, “Of everything I've been involved with at ShockBoxx, this one is already my favorite. This is a powerful group of women and we are bringing out the best."
Collins said “PowerHouse” is a “powerful example of the risk-taking creativity that the Cypress area of Hermosa Beach has always represented.”
“These women, and this gallery are happy to be part of that legacy,” Collins said.
Svetlana said “PowerHouse” represents artists coming “together at all stages” of their careers, but “I wanted everyone to go out of their comfort zone for this... they're really bringing their A-game to this show.”
The “PowerHouse” opening reception takes place Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m., at ShockBoxx, located at 636 Cypress Ave.
The exhibit runs through August 31. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.
For more information, visit shockboxxproject.com.