“Industry of Meaning,” a retrospective 100-year observation of art in surf, skate, street and beach, opens at Resin Gallery, located at 618 Cypress Ave. in Hermosa Beach, Saturday, Jan. 18.
Curators Matt Wessen and Skip Engblom, both prolific surfers and co-founders of LA County Historical Society, created a filter, the importance of years of effort spent by each artist in a particular medium, photographs, sculptures, paintings, three dimensional objects, and art installations.
“Industry of Meaning” features a collection of rare items that serve as documentation of self-contained retrospective of lives spent in pursuit of one's journey of expression. All the artists of the show formed their relationships with Wessen and Engblom in or around the water medium.
An objective of the show is creating an immersive experience for the viewer with flexible yet considered and resolved formats used as an instrument of communication that stimulates free expression in today's constantly shifting and evolving technological world.
The show features a repertoire of practices and a collective artistic style of L.A. living legends and practitioners including Skip Engblom, Jim Ganzer, Anthony Friedkin, Wynn Miller, Stephanie Ramer, Sean Tully, Orion Shepherd and Will Milner.
The opening at Resin, home base of the South Bay Artist Collective, takes place Saturday, Jan. 18, from 5 to 9 p.m. The show runs through Saturday, Feb. 15.
For more information, visit lacountyhistoricalsociety.com.