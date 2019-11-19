Manhattan Beach native Max Cohen drives for Lyft as an income source while he pursues a career in music. On the cover of his first EP, “High Intellect Low Income,” Cohen, a.k.a. Mr. Max, is seen driving the streets of Los Angles with a passenger.
Cohen said the cover gets to the root of the EP, which will have a release party at Saint Rocke in Hermosa Beach Thursday, Nov. 21, beginning at 8 p.m.
“On the whole, the EP is about being in your 20s and struggling and feeling like you're living behind your potential and all of the things that stem from that,” said Cohen. “There's anger, there's resentment, at times there's hopelessness, there's mental health issues, depression. There's lust and wanting things you can't get at the moment. There's a lot of confusion.”
The four-song EP includes the single “Let's Get Cucked Up,” for which Cohen held a video release party in March at Saint Rocke. The success of that single started the momentum for the EP, which was produced by Mike Pepe at Barefoot Recording in Los Angeles. Beginning as Crystal Industries in 1967, singers such as Barbara Streisand, Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Wonder have recorded at the studio, which was eventually renamed Barefoot Recording.
Growing up in Manhattan Beach, Cohen's punk influences came from skating and surfing.
Cohen, who was also in the local band Atomic Walrus, picked up the guitar and began studying music when he was 11. He took guitar lessons from local teachers while at Mira Costa High School, where he graduated in 2010, and received some training in guitar, songwriting and singing while attending USC. He began singing when he was 20 years old.
At the Nov. 21 hometown show, Cohen said his band will perform the entire EP, as well as other original songs and covers. He will also play at The Satellite in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Nov. 27.
For more information, visit saintrocke.com.