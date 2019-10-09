NewStuff Productions will host its first fundraiser, “Fall Foreplay 2019,” Sunday, Oct. 13, from 5 to 8 p.m., at 1756 Nelson Ave. in Manhattan Beach.
The event features staged readings from four different plays that the founders, Jack Messenger and Lois Bourgon, are thinking of producing in 2020 at the 2nd Story Theater in Hermosa Beach.
Messenger said they felt there “was a need by theater goers to see new stuff, plays that haven't been previously produced, plays that would engage audiences in social and political themes in an edgy and contemporary way.”
They have already produced “Distracted,” a play about ADD by Lisa Loomer, and “Seminar,” a comedy about the inside world of novelists trying to make it in the New York literary world.
The four plays they are considering include “Church and State” by Jason Odell Williams, “The Weir” by Conor McPherson, “Superior Donuts” by Tracy Letts and “The Niceties” by Eleanor Burgess.
A $30 donation is requested. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served.
To RSVP, email lois@newstuffproductions.com, or call (310) 710-7035.
For tickets, visit brownpapertickets.com.