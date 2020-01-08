Featuring 15 movies in two hours, the sixth annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival takes place in San Pedro on Sunday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 26, in Torrance.
Hosted by the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy, the films take viewers from southern Utah where the last bison herd still roams to the sandstone towers of Jordan where hiking has been a destination for thousands of years.
“We are thrilled to have over 900 people join us each of the last five years for the festivals to see beautiful and powerful stories about passionate individuals caring for the environment,” said Adrienne Mohan, executive director of the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy. “Many people with the Conservancy embody similar passion. They are the reason we are able to protect the land here on the Peninsula.”
The event features a raffle, a photo booth and handcrafted beer sales.
Tickets are $15, or $20 at the door as available.
The festival takes place at the Warner Grand Theatre, located at 478 W. 6th St. in San Pedro, on Jan.12, and at West High School Performing Arts Center, located at 20401 Victor St. in Torrance, on Jan. 26.
For more information, call (310) 541-7613, or visit pvplc.org.